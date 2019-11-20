Layla Moran, the Lib Dem education spokeswoman, was on Radio 4's Today programme discussing the party's pledges on education ahead of their manifesto launch today. The promises include £4.6bn in extra spending next year if the party was to get into power on 12 December.

She said: "First of all it would be an emergency cash injection next year, so many schools across the country are really on their knees.

"I mean we’ve got 1,000 schools using online crowdfunding sites and Amazon wish lists for the basics."

The proposed spending would then rise to £10bn by 2024/25 and would include more money for schools themselves as well as for special needs and professional development for teachers.