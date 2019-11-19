BBC Copyright: BBC

The BBC's Tim Muffett has been on set - where the neon is up and running - ahead of tonight's TV debate.

In addition to opting for the opening statement, Jeremy Corbyn has also chosen to stand at the podium on the left-hand side of the above image.

Boris Johnson will take the right.

There's seats for around 200 audience members in the studio, but the party leaders won't be roaming the stage to take questions from anyone.

They will be staying behind their podiums throughout the debate, moderated by Julie Etchingham.