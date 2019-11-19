Live
PM and Corbyn to go head-to-head in TV debate
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Who should I vote for? | How popular are the party leaders? | A simple guide to the election
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Who should I vote for? | How popular are the party leaders? | A simple guide to the election
Live Reporting
By John Hand and Ella Wills
All times stated are UK
On set ahead of the debate
The BBC's Tim Muffett has been on set - where the neon is up and running - ahead of tonight's TV debate.
In addition to opting for the opening statement, Jeremy Corbyn has also chosen to stand at the podium on the left-hand side of the above image.
Boris Johnson will take the right.
There's seats for around 200 audience members in the studio, but the party leaders won't be roaming the stage to take questions from anyone.
They will be staying behind their podiums throughout the debate, moderated by Julie Etchingham.
Who gets the last word?
It's all down to the luck of the draw
One thing we already know about the debate is the order in which the two men will speak.
Lots were drawn and that has decided that Jeremy Corbyn will make the opening statement in tonight's debate.
But it also means that once the questions are over and the two men make their closing statements, it will be the prime minister who gets the opportunity to speak last before the credits roll.
What's the latest?
Good morning, welcome to our live election coverage.
There's still more than 12 hours to go until this evening's televised debate, which will be staged at the MediaCityUK studios in Salford.
So with time to kill, why don't we run through the morning's other political stories:
Head-to-head
Head-to-head. Face-off. One-on-one. PM v challenger. Johnson v Corbyn.
Tonight at 8pm is the moment when the election campaign really kicks into gear for many people with the first live televised debate.
The two leaders will appear in an hour-long show screened live on ITV.
And it will just be those two protagonists after the Liberal Democrats and the SNP saw their legal challenge rejected by the High Court.