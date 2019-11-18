Live
Latest from the election campaign trail
Gardiner: Labour policies will 'transform business in this country'
BBC Breakfast
When Jeremy Corbyn stands before the CBI later he might have some strong words from the organisation's chief ringing in his ears.
Dame Carolyn Fairbairn told Sky News on Sunday there was "real concern" Labour's policies "could crack the foundations of the economy".
The party's shadow international trade secretary, Barry Gardiner, was asked about those remarks on BBC Breakfast a short time ago.
Mr Gardiner replied that he was sure Mr Corbyn would reassure them in his speech later.
He said the party had been listening "very carefully" to businesses and they were "fed up with the failing infrastructure" in the UK.
"Things aren't working as they should," he said.
He insisted Labour's investment proposals for infrastructure and broadband would "transform business in this country".
Labour has promised to give every home and business in the UK free full-fibre broadband by 2030, if it wins the general election.
The party would nationalise part of BT to deliver the policy and introduce a tax on tech giants to help pay for it.
Read more about Labour's economic plan here.
Hello and welcome to the start of another week of general election campaigning. We’ll be watching all the main events of the day, which will include speeches from the leaders of the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson will all attempt to woo the UK's business community when they make appearances at the CBI's annual conference.
The Lib Dems and SNP will also take their legal challenge to the High Court over their exclusion from ITV's general election debate.
Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest updates.