Good morning and welcome to today’s general election live page. We’ll be bringing you coverage of this morning’s big political interviews as well as all the other developments in the campaign.

On Sky News from 08:30 GMT, Sophy Ridge will be grilling Conservative Security Minister Brandon Lewis, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth, and Green Party co-leader Sian Berry.

And on BBC One at 09:00 there’s an extended Andrew Marr Show, featuring Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford.