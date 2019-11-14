PA Wire Copyright: PA Wire

The Conservative Party would rather risk losing the election than form a Leave alliance with the Brexit Party, says Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

"There are very clearly seats in which we are the lead challenger and there are other seats in which [the Conservatives] are the lead challenger to Labour, and we could have done a deal on that basis. But the priority for the Conservative Party [is that] they do not want the Brexit Party to get seats in Parliament," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"They'd rather risk not winning the election than having a Leave majority, a Leave alliance."

His comments come after the Brexit Party announced it will not stand candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election.

Mr Farage had planned to run candidates in 600 seats after Mr Johnson rejected his offer of a Leave alliance to deliver Brexit, but came under pressure - from his own party as well as the Conservatives - not to split the pro-Brexit vote. Mr Farage said his party would focus its efforts on trying to take seats held by Labour.