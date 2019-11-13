Live
Election campaign latest
Labour vows to outspend Tories | Johnson promises to end Brexit 'groundhoggery' | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote | Electioncast: Hillary Clinton's intervention | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
By Victoria King, Katie Wright and Joseph Lee
All times stated are UK
How do Labour's plans differ from the Conservatives' pledges?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
What is quite remarkable is just how similar the Tories and Labour are in terms of many of the areas they are focusing on.
Both are looking to increase the budget by more than it has been in recent years - albeit Labour are promising 4% more by 2023-24 for the front line.
Setting aside free prescriptions and car parking, which are not Tory policies, both parties are prioritising to train extra staff and invest in new buildings and equipment
Last week the Tories too pledged extra training places for GPs, saying they wanted to recruit an extra 6,000 GPs.
The prime minister has also promised there will be 40 major hospital building projects in the next decade - although only six have been given a guarantee of funding so far.
How does Labour's NHS spending promise break down?
More on the big Labour promise of the day. They say under them the NHS budget would rise to £155bn by 2023-24 - £6bn more than the government promised the front-line budget would reach by that stage when it set out its five-year plan last year.
Our graphic below shows how NHS spending has changed over time and what could happen next.
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says the money will come from Labour's policy of taxing the "richest in society" and reversing cuts to corporation tax.
They want to spend it on:
Gove defends government response to floods
Michael Gove has defended the government’s response to the flooding in northern England after it was criticised by Labour and the Liberal Democrats who said Boris Johnson should declare a "national emergency".
The former environment secretary said: “It’s certainly an emergency and it deserves a national response and that’s what we’ve had.”
He says extra funding has been released to local authorities and there's also money available for individual businesses and households - there's more detail in our story here.
He says there "there is an increasing risk of flooding as a result of climate change" and the government needs to do two things – invest and improve flood defences, and think about the long term approach on the environment.
He add that his "heart goes out to everyone who has been affected" by the recent flooding.
Gove: Gauke claims 'are wrong'
BBC Breakfast
First political guest of the day is senior minister Michael Gove.
He's asked about the aforementioned intervention from former justice secretary David Gauke, who was expelled by the Conservative party earlier this year. Mr Gauke has been making headlines this morning after saying that a Tory majority would be a "bad outcome for the country".
However, Mr Gove, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, says his former colleague "is a good friend but I think on this issue he’s got it precisely wrong".
"The only way that we can Brexit done is by making sure we do have a functioning majority government.
"We’re going to get a good deal with the EU and we’re going to get it by the end of 2020."
Mr Gauke is expressing serious scepticism about this promise, but Mr Gove is adamant...
"One of the problems that we’ve had is that Parliament has engaged in endless dither and delay on this, and that’s because we haven’t had a strong majority," he insists.
Latest headines
What's on the agenda so far?
We'll bring you more detail on all of these stories but for now, the top lines:
A quick bit of revision
In case you missed anything on Tuesday, here's the latest edition of Electioncast to listen to, featuring Adam, Chris and a guest star.
Hello
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from the election campaign trail. Flooding became a political issue on Tuesday and no doubt will still be a key talking point today.
What else? Well, there'll be Brexit, NHS and lots more. We'll bring you all the news and analysis so stick with us.