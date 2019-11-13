What is quite remarkable is just how similar the Tories and Labour are in terms of many of the areas they are focusing on.

Both are looking to increase the budget by more than it has been in recent years - albeit Labour are promising 4% more by 2023-24 for the front line.

Setting aside free prescriptions and car parking, which are not Tory policies, both parties are prioritising to train extra staff and invest in new buildings and equipment

Last week the Tories too pledged extra training places for GPs, saying they wanted to recruit an extra 6,000 GPs.

The prime minister has also promised there will be 40 major hospital building projects in the next decade - although only six have been given a guarantee of funding so far.