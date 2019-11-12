BBC Copyright: BBC

The Brexit Party leader says his decision was in part motivated by the realisation that in parts of the country his candidates would take votes away from Conservatives and let Liberal Democrats into office instead.

That would lead to another referendum which would be "a disaster for our country".

"I put country before party to stop second referendum," he says.

This act of electoral generosity should be rewarded, he insists.

Mr Farage says he is "disappointed but not surprised" by complaints that standing against the Conservatives in Labour-held marginal seats could prevent the Tories from making gains.

"I’ve just gifted the Conservative Party nearly two dozen seats," he says. Instead, the Tories should stand down in Labour-held constituencies, he says.

"If they believe in Leave they would stand aside in Labour areas where the Conservatives have not won in 100 years."