Live
Election campaign latest
Tories in fresh attack on Labour spending plans | Labour promises free jobs retraining | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Tories in fresh attack on Labour spending plans | Labour promises free jobs retraining | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
By Victoria King, Katie Wright and Joseph Lee
All times stated are UK
Tories should stand aside in Labour seats, says Farage
BBC Breakfast
The Brexit Party leader says his decision was in part motivated by the realisation that in parts of the country his candidates would take votes away from Conservatives and let Liberal Democrats into office instead.
That would lead to another referendum which would be "a disaster for our country".
"I put country before party to stop second referendum," he says.
This act of electoral generosity should be rewarded, he insists.
Mr Farage says he is "disappointed but not surprised" by complaints that standing against the Conservatives in Labour-held marginal seats could prevent the Tories from making gains.
"I’ve just gifted the Conservative Party nearly two dozen seats," he says. Instead, the Tories should stand down in Labour-held constituencies, he says.
"If they believe in Leave they would stand aside in Labour areas where the Conservatives have not won in 100 years."
Farage says 'significant progress' changed his mind over Brexit deal
BBC Breakfast
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says the "significant progress" in shifting Boris Johnson's Brexit position encouraged him to stand down in Conservative-held seats.
Challenged that he had previously said the prime minister's deal was "not Brexit" he tells BBC Breakfast that Mr Johnson acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that he will not extend the transition period beyond next year and the UK will negotiate a "Canada-plus" free trade deal.
"We are going for trade, not to be part of any of the politicial institutions," he says.
But it's about more than that, he continues...
Tories on the attack but numbers problematic
The Conservatives have launched a fresh attack on what they say are Labour's "reckless" spending plans by trying to calculate the additional taxes they believe a Corbyn government would have to introduce if they win power.
Labour has yet to publish its election manifesto but the Tories have claimed there is a "black hole" in its economic policies.
Labour has dismissed the figures as "more fake news" from Tory HQ.
The reason they say more is that the Conservatives claimed over the weekend that a Labour government would increase public spending by more than £1.2tn - but there were some holes in those numbers too.
As our story explains, the Tory figures are problematic because they make assumptions about what Labour intends to spend before it has published a manifesto. They also make assumptions about how much revenue the party intends to raise.
And until the manifestos are published, it's impossible to accurately identify any spending gaps.
Trump pulling Farage's strings, says Labour's Rayner
BBC Breakfast
Labour's shadow education secretary Angela Rayner tells BBC Breakfast that Nigel Farage's decision to stand down Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats makes the choice clearer for working class voters.
She says that the "hint of a knighthood" encouraged the Brexit Party leader to form a "hard-right coalition" with the Conservatives, with "Donald Trump pulling the strings".
Meanwhile Labour's plan to offer free retraining to help adults switch careers shows the party plans to invest in the UK's communities, she says.
The Conservatives "take skilled workers off the shelf in other countries and bring them here" whereas Labour will invest in UK workers, she says.
Asked about Conservative claims that Labour's election promises will cost £1.2tn, she promises the party will fully cost its manifesto when it launches.
"I ask all other parties to do the same," she says.
Focus on Bishop Auckland
The BBC is holding a series of outside broadcasts during the election capaign - the latest comes today from Bishop Auckland in County Durham. We'll be bringing you news and analysis and hopefully some real people - not politicians! - from there as the day goes on.
In the meantime, why not find out a bit more about the constituency - and why we've chosen to look closely at the political landscape there and why it could be important.
In a nutshell, the town voted decisively for Brexit in 2016 and has historically been a Labour stronghold, but the incumbent MP, Helen Goodman, holds a majority of just 502 votes.
Our colleague Duncan Leatherdale has been speaking to the people of Bishop Auckland - and why they won't let their mining town collapse.
Latest headlines
What's on the agenda today?
Here’s a run-down of the main headlines as you’re waking up - we’ll break them down in more detail shortly:
We'll also be hearing from the aforementioned Nigel Farage shortly who'll be appearing on BBC Breakfast - so we'll keep an ear on that for you.
A quick bit of revision...
Don't worry, there isn't a test
Before we move on to today, here are our top recommendations for a quick recap on the events of Monday.
You can watch our video which picks out all the best bits...
Or you can listen to the latest episode of Electioncast, which features a trip to the pub and lots of serious political discussion too.
Hello and morning
Morning and welcome to our coverage of all things general election. We’ll be watching all the main events of the day and attempting to make sense of them for you.
Monday’s big news was the decision by Nigel Farage to scale back - or target, depending on your interpretation - his electoral ambitions for the Brexit Party.
What’ll be making the headlines today? Stick with us and we’ll fill you in.