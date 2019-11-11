Live
Election campaign latest
By Victoria King
Lawyers 'shopping for victims'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the government is not proposing to step in and stop criminal cases currently in progress relating to service personnel.
But he tells Today the current situation is "unfair" and certain lawyers have been "shopping for victims" willing to bring cases against personnel.
He says the Human Rights Act will still be available at a European level for those who believe they have a case, but they will no longer be able to repeatedly use - or as he puts it "abuse" - the UK courts to pursue it - those seeking "vexatious repeat inquests", for example, he says.
Tories promise to stop 'vexatious' prosecutions
The Conservatives say they would change the law to protect veterans from "vexatious" legal action, if they win the general election. The issue has become particularly controversial when it comes to veterans of the Troubles in Northern Ireland - six soldiers are currently facing prosecution over events that happened there.
Boris Johnson says the party will introduce legislation to ensure the Law of Armed Conflict has primacy and that peacetime laws are not applied to service personnel on military operations.
Under the proposals, the Tories would amend the Human Rights Act so it does not apply to issues - including deaths during the Troubles - that took place before it came into force in 2000.
The Tories are also promising extra childcare for military families and a new railcard for veterans.
Good morning
Hi and welcome to our live coverage of Monday on the general election campaign trail. The country goes to the polls on 12 December.
It's an election that was born out of the Brexit impasse, but is about much more than that. Health, education, crime... and today - the armed forces. Monday is also Armistice Day and the two biggest parties are using that backdrop to focus on serving personnel and veterans.
Stick with us and we'll bring you all the news as it happens and all the analysis you need to make sense of it.