Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the government is not proposing to step in and stop criminal cases currently in progress relating to service personnel.

But he tells Today the current situation is "unfair" and certain lawyers have been "shopping for victims" willing to bring cases against personnel.

He says the Human Rights Act will still be available at a European level for those who believe they have a case, but they will no longer be able to repeatedly use - or as he puts it "abuse" - the UK courts to pursue it - those seeking "vexatious repeat inquests", for example, he says.