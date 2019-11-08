Westminster
SNP to launch campaign with 'NHS Protection Bill' | Labour promises year of maternity pay | Tory plan to attract more NHS staff from abroad | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics

By Becky Morton and Vanessa Barford

  1. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the general election campaign.

    After yesterday’s focus on the economy, the parties will be setting out some of their policies in other areas.

    Here’s what we’re expecting today:

