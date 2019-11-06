Live
Election campaigning officially begins
Read our main story: Starting gun fired on five-week race for No 10 | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Farage tells Johnson to 'press reset button'
BBC Breakfast
Nigel Farage says the general election is "a great time to press the reset button" but Boris Johnson has made it impossible for the Brexit Party to form a Leave alliance with the Conservatives.
The Brexit Party leader told BBC Breakfast that Mr Johnson was “stuck with his new EU treaty and it doesn’t work”.
“I’m saying to Mr Johnson, ‘stop pretending that your so-called deal means we leave the European Union because we don’t’.”
He said the deal locks the UK into the EU and would cost a fortune but he said if Mr Johnson “pressed the reset button” he would support him fully and the Conservatives “would win the election”.
How a misleading story about Jo Swinson went viral
BBC Trending
The election has begun. And so has the online misinformation. We unpicked one story about the Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.
How was it spread across social networks by an Italian in Wales, a freelance writer, a barman and a pro-Brexit campaign? Find out here
Bridgen apologises for Rees-Mogg comments
The fallout from Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments about Grenfell Tower continues this morning.
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has apologised "unreservedly" for his defence of Mr Rees-Mogg.
He had told the BBC yesterday that Mr Rees-Mogg's comments were "uncharacteristically clumsy", but added "Jacob is a leader, he's an authority figure".
"What he's actually saying is that he would have given a better decision than the authority figures who gave that advice."
Mr Bridgen tweeted this morning saying what he said was "wrong and caused a great deal of distress and offence".
Analysis: The predictably unpredictable campaign
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The day before the election campaign starts in earnest, a bucket of cold, hard reality was chucked over any Tories around the place who thought they might be able to set the terms of the debate, or control exactly what will happen in the next six weeks.
The man in the pinstripes who charms some Brexiteers stumbled into the first hideous mistake of this election campaign.
Jacob Rees-Mogg may have apologised for his insensitive remarks about what happened at Grenfell Tower.
But it is toxic for the Tories, playing straight into familiar accusations about the party that they can't understand, and therefore cannot seek to represent, ordinary people for whom life is sometimes a struggle.
What are the papers saying?
Many of this morning's papers focus on the comments made by Jacob Rees-Mogg about the Grenfell Tower fire - suggesting it would have been "common sense" to flee a burning building - feature on the front of several papers.
The remarks - for which Mr Rees-Mogg has apologised - make the lead for two of the papers: the Guardian and the i.
What's happening today?
Boris Johnson will visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace to mark the start of the five-week election period.
Later on, he will launch the Conservatives’ campaign, promising he can "get Brexit done".
Meanwhile, in a speech Jeremy Corbyn will pledge "real change" under Labour.
Elsewhere:
Good morning
It may feel like campaigning in the general election had already begun, but today marks the official start after Parliament was formally shut down just after midnight.
That means all MPs revert to being members of the public. Government ministers keep their posts.
The dissolution ended the shortest parliamentary session in just over 70 years, with the Commons having met for only 19 days since the state opening on 14 October.