Nigel Farage says the general election is "a great time to press the reset button" but Boris Johnson has made it impossible for the Brexit Party to form a Leave alliance with the Conservatives.

The Brexit Party leader told BBC Breakfast that Mr Johnson was “stuck with his new EU treaty and it doesn’t work”.

“I’m saying to Mr Johnson, ‘stop pretending that your so-called deal means we leave the European Union because we don’t’.”

He said the deal locks the UK into the EU and would cost a fortune but he said if Mr Johnson “pressed the reset button” he would support him fully and the Conservatives “would win the election”.