Election 2019: Latest from Westminster

By Dulcie Lee, Ella Wills and Kate Whannel
Tory candidate apologises for Facebook post
A Conservative general election candidate has apologised for a Facebook post in which she said people on a TV show needed "putting down".
Francesca O'Brien, who is running for the Gower seat in December's election, made the comments about Channel 4's Benefits Street in January 2014.
Ms O'Brien said her comments were made "off the cuff" but admitted her "use of language was unacceptable".
She is still set to run in the general election on 12 December.
What do this morning's front pages say?
Unsurprisingly, the election remains the focus for many of this morning's front pages.
The Guardian reports Jeremy Corbyn has told his shadow cabinet "the debate is over" on leaving the EU, as he told his front-bench to fall into line after divisions over Brexit led to a row over whether the party should back an election.
The Labour leader has vowed to keep TV licences free for pensioners if Labour wins power at the general election, according to the Daily Mirror.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at plans to give every employee a tax cut worth up to £460 by raising the National Insurance threshold, says the Daily Express.
The paper explains that the proposal would be at the heart of a manifesto designed to win over working-class voters, particularly in the Midlands and the North.
NHS boss warns against "weaponising" health service
NHS Providers chief Chris Hopson says politicians should not politicise the health service.
Plaid Cymru's ambition for Wales 'without limit'
Plaid Cymru will launch their general election campaign this morning.
Party leader Adam Price is expected to tell the launch at Menai Bridge, Anglesey, that no party has a "higher ambition for Wales" and that the country is being "held back by Westminster".
Plaid wants to add to its tally of four MPs, with Ynys Mon a top target, and has not ruled out electoral pacts.
It wants another referendum on Brexit in which it would campaign for the UK to remain in the EU.
Farage urged to 'retire' by Rees-Mogg
Leader of the House and Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says Nigel Farage should "retire from the field" having completed "his life's work".
He warns Mr Farage risks "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" if he goes ahead with his threat to stand Brexit Party candidates in every constituency.
Speaking on LBC, Mr Rees-Mogg says he admired Mr Farage but he has "already achieved what he wanted to achieve".
MPs to choose John Bercow's successor as Speaker
MPs will elect John Bercow's successor as Speaker of the House of Commons later, with candidates due to be nominated this morning.
The Speaker is responsible for keeping order in Commons debates.
Eight candidates are in the running, including ex-deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman and current deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
But how will the vote unfold?
Good morning
It's another busy day as the country gears up for December's general election - and Parliament's final week of sitting before it breaks up before campaigning starts in earnest.
One of the biggest stories of the day will be the election of a new Speaker following John Bercow's resignation after 10 years in the job.
Elsewhere, party leaders are making their pitches to the public up and down the country.
Join us throughout the day as we bring you the latest.