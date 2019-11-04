Election 2019: Latest from Westminster

Welsh Conservatives Copyright: Welsh Conservatives

A Conservative general election candidate has apologised for a Facebook post in which she said people on a TV show needed "putting down".

Francesca O'Brien, who is running for the Gower seat in December's election, made the comments about Channel 4's Benefits Street in January 2014.

Ms O'Brien said her comments were made "off the cuff" but admitted her "use of language was unacceptable".

She is still set to run in the general election on 12 December.