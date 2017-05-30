Recap: Corbyn and May TV special

The SNP are going to have a lot of detail in their manifesto on a plan for a "fiscally responsible" way to end austerity.

You might ask yourself why, though, because even if they won every single seat in Scotland, they won't form the government in Westminster so they can't implement this plan. Nevertheless, this is what they think the British economy should look like and it's what they'll go to Westminster and argue for.

On Brexit and the idea of a bespoke deal for Scotland, the SNP say they reckon that if significant new powers were devolved to the Scottish Parliament over things like business regulation, immigration and so on, it would be possible for Scotland to remain part of the single market while also remaining in the UK.

That's probably very unlikely - it was ruled out by Theresa May before the election - but the SNP will still call for it.