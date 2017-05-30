Theresa May

Recap: Corbyn and May TV special

Catch-up: Corbyn and May grilled by Paxman

Summary

  1. Reaction to May and Corbyn TV questioning
  2. Labour leader pressed on foreign policy views
  3. May defended changes to social care policy
  4. UKIP's Paul Nuttall interviewed by Andrew Neil

Live Reporting

By Angela Harrison and Tom Moseley

All times stated are UK

Corbyn struggles over childcare cost

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn apologises for not knowing "the exact" cost of his party's childcare policy.

Tory row over Welsh leaders' debate

Alun Cairns and Andrew RT Davies

A spokesman for Andrew RT Davies accuses Alun Cairns of being "unwilling" to take part in a TV debate.

Stick with us for more live coverage

It's time for us to start a fresh Election Live page - it'll pick up exactly where this one leaves off, so click here to follow us over.

Alternatively scroll down to see reaction to Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May on the Channel 4/Sky News election special, as well as seeing the text and video clip coverage as it happened.

Campaign round-up so far on Tuesday

A quick round-up of the latest campaign developments on the morning after Monday's leaders' debate:

  • The SNP is to launch its general election manifesto, which will include a plan to invest an additional £118bn in public services.
  • The Conservatives are seeking to focus on Brexit again, with David Davis accusing Labour of having a "naive" view of the EU's approach and saying his party has a "detailed" plan.
  • Labour is concentrating on its plan to extend childcare provision in England, as shadow education secretary Angela Rayner accuses Theresa May of "ideological attacks" on education and health services

Listen: No deal is a bad deal, says Rayner

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Two views on Jeremy Corbyn's performance

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Former Labour spinner Tom Baldwin says Jeremy Corbyn is "incredibly comfortable in his own skin".

"I think things bounce off him," he says, and argues that Jeremy Paxman got it "slightly wrong" and should have asked the Labour leader about what he would do in the future, not about his long-held beliefs.

Craig Oliver, former Tory communications chief, says "the reality is that if nobody thinks you are going to be prime minister, the pressure is off."

"It's a much easier game to play," he says, adding: "If you're ahead, you're more likely to be defensive."

Corbyn win or no-score draw?

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Tom Baldwin, Labour's former communication director under Ed Miliband, says there wasn't a single moment that stood out for Jeremy Corbyn, high or low, at the TV debate.

"Overall he did very well... he won last night's debate," he argues, but there wasn't a single "take-away moment" of victory that'll be played again and again either.

Craig Oliver, former spin doctor for David Cameron, thinks Theresa May did well on Brexit and had the audience cheering along with her, but she had difficult moments on public services.

"There was a little bit of heckling and that's not great", but he thinks overall it was a no-score draw.

Davis says the UK government is not seeking a fight

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

David Davis recalls a row over conflicting reports of a Downing Street dinner with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as an example of the UK government's negotiating style.

Ultimately, he claims, EU officials "backed off" and said that "Theresa May is a very good negotiator".

He tells Today: "We didn't escalate the fight. We didn't go in for a tit-for-tat but at one point or other, we drew the line."

The Brexit secretary insists that the government's aims for negotiations are clear: "What we're after is a free trade agreement with an associated customs agreement.

What we're after is a tariff-free arrangement, that's the aim, but if we can't have one then we will have to design our strategy accordingly, which is why we've said: no deal is better than a bad deal."

Listen: Davis on '100 pages' of Brexit detail

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

David Davis: Successful Brexit means a successful economy

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

David Davis
Reu

Brexit Secretary David Davis tells Today that "polls are very unreliable" after recent election polling show Labour cutting the Conservatives' lead.

Responding to Angela Rayner's comment that "Brexit is happening", Mr Davis says the real question is "how it happens".

He says: "A successful Brexit will give you the scope for a successful economic strategy, which will then give you the money to pay for good public services."

Mr Davis tells Today Ms Rayner set out "an incredibly naive view of how the Europeans are going to play this".

"We’re going to have to be quite tough with them I’m afraid," he adds.

Pic: Baking in Bermondsey - Farron starts the day early

Simon Hughes and Tim Farron
PA

What might 'no deal' look like?

Euros
Reuters

Theresa May has insisted that "no deal is better than a bad deal" when it comes to Brexit. Angela Rayner disputed this on Today, arguing that "no deal is a bad deal".

But what might "no deal" look like? Some helpful colleagues have attempted to thrash it out - looking at issues like money, borders, red tape, and the rights of expats and holidaymakers.

Shadow education secretary says childcare policy will 'pay for itself'

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Angela Rayner turns to Labour's plan to extend free childcare provision to all two to four-year-olds in England.

She describes "£2.7bn of capital investment over the Parliament" to create more places, and "a further £4.8bn a year to bring in the extended free childcare offer, and half a billion to reverse the damaging cuts that have already taken place to our flagship Sure Start centre programme".

Ms Rayner argues that the system would allow more women to enter the workplace and "GDP could go up by as much as 10% - so it will pay for itself".

She adds: "It will transform Britain. It has a massive net benefit."

May 'making us look like ogres across Europe'

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Angela Rayner
Getty Images

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner tells Today that Labour wants to focus on the domestic agenda, while Theresa May just repeats that "Brexit means Brexit".

"The world is moving on," Ms Rayner says. "We know that Brexit is happening."

She claims that Mrs May called an election in the hope of securing a big majority in order to continue "ideological attacks on our education and health service... That's why we're talking about the domestic agenda".

However, Ms Rayner does have time to attack the PM's approach to Brexit:

"Saying you're going to be a bloody difficult woman right at the start of negotiations tends to make sure that do get a bad deal," she says.

Negotiation is a dialogue between two parties and unfortunately, Theresa May, in the way she's handled it, has made us look like ogres across Europe."

Listen: SNP deputy leader on immigration

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Tours resume after Manchester attack

Voters don't want to be poorer - FT

Financial Times

Janan Ganesh, writing in the Financial Times, says it's become fashionable to argue that voters are prepared to put a better society, focusing more on wellbeing, ahead of economic growth and personal prosperity - but it's a "myth".

"In that belief lies the eventual rout of this generation of leaders," he says. "There is no evidence that voters are ready to bear a cost to live in their own version of Eden."

Those that do, he argues, are the "retired asset owner" and "too-rich-to-care bohemian", but everyone else is "hair-trigger sensitive to fluctuations in GDP and the way prices relate to wages".

Labour can never win again, says Clegg

New Statesman

Nick Clegg
PA

Speaking of progressive alliances, Nick Clegg would like one too. He's been talking to the New Statesman and says he wants a new "anti-Tory force" in British politics.

He says that if parties of the left and centre-left "just carry on talking to ourselves in our own rabbit hutches" the country will carry on "with this dreary, soulless, almost perpetual one-party domination by the Conservatives".

The dam needs to break within the Labour Party, and the moment they understand that they can never win again - that their days as a party of national government have ended - can you start thinking about how to mount a proper challenge to Conservative hegemony.”

'Political dogfight' in East Belfast

Victor the skateboarding bulldog

Enda McClafferty

BBC News

DUP and Alliance could be snapping at each other's heels in East Belfast.

Read more

The scene was set for the debate last night

Ben Weisz

Political reporter, BBC Sussex

We recorded our Election 2017 debate last night - you can see it in full on BBC One at 22:45 BST.

And you can join the debate on Twitter using #SEVote, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

View more on twitter

Pensioners need the SNP for protection, says Robertson

BBC Breakfast

Angus Robertson
BBC

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson is now on BBC Breakfast. He's asked about the idea of his party joining a "progressive alliance".

He says he'd be open to voting with other political parties to "resist the excesses of Tory austerity", but he says there hasn't been a single poll suggesting "that kind of arithmetic is possible".

Therefore, he adds, what he's focusing on is getting as many SNP MPs elected as possible.

"The last thing we're going to see is a Labour government. I'm sorry that it is likely that Theresa May is going to be re-elected as prime minister," Mr Robertson goes on.

He picks out pensioners in particular, as he did on Today, as those most in need of "protection" from the Tories - given the "dementia tax" and end of the pensions triple lock.

A changed campaign, but familiar vulnerabilities

Laura Kuenssberg

BBC political editor

A lot of people are only just starting to think about the election and they won't have sat through every bit of the TV event last night.

What they'll glean, though, from snippets and headlines is a sense of how this campaign has changed written on the leaders' faces. Jeremy Corbyn, more comfortable, more assured, with better prepared answers. Theresa May, really having to explain herself.

And in this last stage the vulnerabilities are exactly where you'd expect. For Mr Corbyn it's on issues like security, his personal views on groups like the IRA. And for Mrs May, it's a Conservative prime minister facing tough questions over public services.

May: We need a leader like me for Brexit

EU flag
PA

Theresa May will try to bring the focus back to Brexit and the issue of leadership in the West Midlands today.

She'll say that officials in Brussels are "adopting an aggressive negotiating position, which can only be met by strong leadership on behalf of Britain".

"Jeremy Corbyn is in no position to provide that kind of leadership. He has no plan to deliver Brexit, and he has already admitted he would give control of our borders and control of our laws back to Brussels.

Labour focusing on expanding free childcare

Child
PA

The focus for Labour today - and the reason, in part at least, for Jeremy Corbyn's visits to Mumsnet HQ and the Woman's Hour studio - is childcare.

It is promising to create a "national education service", which would extend 30 hours of free childcare each week to all children before they start school, regardless of family circumstances.

It says the policy would benefit more than 1.3 million children as complex rules currently mean only 40% of two-year-olds qualify while many working parents with three and four-year-old children are missing out.

What else is going on today?

Tim Farron
PA
  • Theresa May will join the Conservative battlebus in the West Midlands to talk Brexit and why she's the person to take the UK out of the EU
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is focusing on childcare, and takes to the airwaves on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, hits the keyboard in a Mumsnet chat at noon, then heads to the BBC One Show sofa in the evening.
  • Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron will be in Bermondsey, a seat his party lost in 2015 and will be hoping to regain.

How much immigration does the SNP want?

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Angus Robertson
Reuters

Angus Robertson says a bespoke immigration system for Scotland is "profoundly important".

What would it look like then, he's asked.

In reply, the SNP deputy leader says he wants all of those immigrants already in Scotland to be able to remain, but he seems to reject the suggestion that his party wants immigration to go up.

"We want the opportunity for people to come and to go," he replies.

Mishal Husain tries again to get him to say how many more people the SNP wants to come.

"You're not listening... you cannot predict how many people are going to leave," Mr Robertson answers, arguing that Scotland has traditionally had problems due to emigration so the focus must be on making sure enough people are allowed to stay to meet skills needs.

Different priorities in Holyrood and Westminster

BBC assistant political editor tweets:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

Scotland 'a two-horse race'

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Why not do all those things at Holyrood, asks Today's Mishal Husain.

Angus Robertson says some of these sorts of decisions have already been made by the SNP, but the "main economic levers are exercised at Westminster" and this election is about what his party would focus on there.

He says the vote in Scotland is a two-horse race between the SNP and the Conservatives.

Mishal Hussein returns again to ask him why the SNP hasn't raised taxes in Scotland as it has the power to do.

He says again that decisions about Scotland have already been made, but this manifesto is about what the SNP would do in Westminster.

We're choosing a different future - Robertson

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson is on the Today programme. Where will the £118bn you're promising for public services come from, he's asked.

"It's a question of priorities," he replies, saying he wants "to set the UK on a new fiscal path". It will be very different from the "damaging cuts" the Conseratives would bring in.

Some would come from delaying deficit reduction and some would come from raising some taxes - introducing a 50p rate for example.

"We're choosing a different future, one that looks after the weakest in society," Mr Robertson adds.

What would a bespoke deal for Scotland look like?

Sarah Smith

Scotland Editor

The SNP are going to have a lot of detail in their manifesto on a plan for a "fiscally responsible" way to end austerity.

You might ask yourself why, though, because even if they won every single seat in Scotland, they won't form the government in Westminster so they can't implement this plan. Nevertheless, this is what they think the British economy should look like and it's what they'll go to Westminster and argue for.

On Brexit and the idea of a bespoke deal for Scotland, the SNP say they reckon that if significant new powers were devolved to the Scottish Parliament over things like business regulation, immigration and so on, it would be possible for Scotland to remain part of the single market while also remaining in the UK.

That's probably very unlikely - it was ruled out by Theresa May before the election - but the SNP will still call for it.

More from the newspapers - May reviewed

On the prime minister, the Times thinks she "showed a firmer grasp of the detail - except, of course, on the piffling matter of her dementia tax cap... - but she was rattled at times". It describes her as being in "headmistress mode".

The Daily Mail says her "march back to Downing Street has been dented in recent days", but she "sought to contrast her touch reputation with Jeremy Corbyn's soft stance on Brexit".

Papers give their views on the TV debate

Tuesday's newspapers are full of reaction to the Sky News and Channel 4 programme which saw the two party leaders face questions - separately - from a TV audience and interviewer Jeremy Paxman.

On Mr Corbyn, the Daily Telegraph says his commitment to protecting the UK came under attack after he repeatedly refused to say whether he would launch a drone strike on terrorists plotting to bomb Britain.

The Guardian, though, says Mr Corbyn fought off an interrogation by Jeremy Paxman, and won cheers when he vowed not to let companies bring in foreign workers to undercut British employees.

Read our full paper review here.

Sincerity factor helping Corbyn

Norman Smith

Assistant political editor

Brexit, leadership, the economy and perhaps Jeremy Corbyn are the fundamental reasons driving the Tory lead in the polls - albeit a smaller one than a few weeks ago.

But I think most people feel Mr Corbyn is performing far better in this campaign than people expected.

He was under pressure at times last night over some of his views on subjects like Hamas, the IRA and nuclear weapons, but whatever you think of those views, people seem to accept that they're sincere, long-held views and I think that sincerity factor is probably helping him.

Plus he has grown during this campaign, and even under pressure from Jeremy Paxman, he seemed much more relaxed and good-humoured.

Can he win? I think it's still an extraordinarily long reach but we know from recent votes - the referendum for example - that it would be wrong to make any assumptions.

