Election results live: South

The Tories won 14 seats, Labour two and one seat went to an independent.
Slough
Call for a 'better politics'
Fiona MacTaggart's victory in
Slough was a rare piece of good news for Labour in our region, and she used the opportunity to call for a rethink of our electoral system.
She said: "People feel that no party is really getting what they feel and we need to find a better way of doing our politics. It's striking that our system has produced very few seats for some parties which have got millions of votes."
By Hannah Bewley, Stephen Stafford, Adam Williams, Andrew Humphrey and Roz Tappenden
Andrew Humphrey
Nationally we have a new government and many councils have also been decided, with the remaining counts to take place over the weekend.
For continued coverage you can follow the latest updates on the BBC's Election 2015 site.
Andrew Humphrey
It's been a dramatic - and fast-moving - election so far. BBC News has compiled a list of 20 things you may have missed.
Britain gains first ethnic Chinese MP
British voters have elected their first MP of ethnic Chinese origin, afterAlan Mak won the seat of Havant in southern England for the Conservatives.
He replaces David Willetts as MP for the safe Conservative seat, securing a majority of 13,920 over UKIP.
The 31-year-old was born in Britain and grew up in York, where his Chinese-born parents ran a takeaway.
Conservatives win big at Winchester City Council as Lib Dem leader loses seat
Hampshire Chronicle
The Conservatives have taken a firm hold of power onWinchester City Council with a string of victories across the district.
The party increased their majority to 11 seats, taking two from the Liberal Democrats on a day which saw them lose their leader.
South Oxfordshire
Leader wins
Lucy Bickerton
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
The current leader ofSouth Oxfordshire District Council, John Cotton, has been elected in the Berinsfield ward.
BreakingNew Forest
Conservatives hold New Forest
The Conservatives have increased their hold on theNew Forest District Council, taking four seats from the Liberal Democrats and reaching a majority of 56.
Eastleigh
Lib Dem Mike Thornton, who lost his seat to Mims Davies,tweeted: Thanks to everyone for all your support and help in the last 2 years. Been a wonderful privilege to represent Eastleigh!
Dorset North
We will bounce back
Lib Dem candidate for Dorset North, Hugo Mieville,tweets: Not a great night for the Lib Dems or for me personally! Never fear...we will bounce back, just watch us!
BreakingCherwell District Council
Conservative hold
The Conservative Party has maintained its majority onCherwell District Council.
BreakingSouthampton City Council
Labour hold
Labour have managed to hold on toSouthampton City Council, although their majority has been cut.
BreakingSlough Borough Council
Labour hold
Despite the Conservatives gaining two seats onSlough Borough Council, Labour maintain a strong control with a total of 32 councillors.
BreakingWeymouth and Portland
No overall control
The Conservatives gained three seats but are still five seats short of a majority.
Wantage
Nicola Blackwood celebrates
Oxford West and Abingdon MP Nicola Blackwoodtweets: Grateful for all kind msgs. My thx to the hundreds of amazing activists campaigned in rain, sleet & gales! #GE2015
Mid Dorset and North Poole
VE Day celebrations
The Conservative's Michael Tomlinsontweeted: Delighted that my first visit as Mid Dorset and North Poole's new MP was to #BereRegis #VEDay celebrations.
Bournemouth West
'Humbled to have vote increase'
Conor Burnstweets: "Humbled to have my actual vote increase and my majority up to 12,410. Looking forward to getting back to serving Bournemouth West tomorrow."
Slough
MacTaggert calls for Harman leadership
After Ed Miliband stepped down, Slough MP Fiona MacTaggerttweeted: Labour must NOT start a leadership election yet. Harriet should be caretaker, while we reflect and decide how we need to renew and change
Oxfordshire
Clear victories for Conservatives
Tom Turrell
Reporter, BBC South Today
David Cameron has been re-elected as Witney MP as the Conservatives held on topower across Oxfordshire.
Labour's sole victory came inOxford East as Andrew Smith increased his majority by 7.5% to more than 15,000.
You can watch my reporthere.
BreakingBasingstoke and Deane Borough Council
Tories take control
TheBasingstoke Council local election count has finished with a Conservative majority from no overall control.
BreakingReading Borough Council
No change
Labour has retained control ofReading Borough Council after none of the opposition parties managed to win any further seats.
It remains; 31 Labour, 10 Conservative, 3 Green, 2 Liberal Democrat