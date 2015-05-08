Election results live: South

Follow the BBC's full UK election results live coverage

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 May 2015

Live Reporting

By Hannah Bewley, Stephen Stafford, Adam Williams, Andrew Humphrey and Roz Tappenden

All times stated are UK

Good evening

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

We're bringing our coverage of the general and local elections to a close.

Nationally we have a new government and many councils have also been decided, with the remaining counts to take place over the weekend.

For continued coverage you can follow the latest updates on the

BBC's Election 2015 site.

Election 2015

In case you missed it...

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

It's been a dramatic - and fast-moving - election so far. BBC News has compiled a list of

20 things you may have missed.

Elmo at the Witney count
BBC

Britain gains first ethnic Chinese MP

British voters have elected their first MP of ethnic Chinese origin, after

Alan Mak won the seat of Havant in southern England for the Conservatives.

Alan Mak, new Conservative MP for Havant
Conservative Party

He replaces David Willetts as MP for the safe Conservative seat, securing a majority of 13,920 over UKIP.

The 31-year-old was born in Britain and grew up in York, where his Chinese-born parents ran a takeaway.

Conservatives win big at Winchester City Council as Lib Dem leader loses seat

Hampshire Chronicle

The Conservatives have taken a firm hold of power on

Winchester City Council with a string of victories across the district.

The party increased their majority to 11 seats, taking two from the Liberal Democrats on a day which saw them lose their leader.

South Oxfordshire

Leader wins

Lucy Bickerton

Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford

The current leader of

South Oxfordshire District Council, John Cotton, has been elected in the Berinsfield ward.

John Cotton
Conservatives

BreakingNew Forest

Conservatives hold New Forest

The Conservatives have increased their hold on the

New Forest District Council, taking four seats from the Liberal Democrats and reaching a majority of 56.

Eastleigh

Thank you and goodnight

Lib Dem Mike Thornton, who lost his seat to Mims Davies,

tweeted: Thanks to everyone for all your support and help in the last 2 years. Been a wonderful privilege to represent Eastleigh!

Dorset North

We will bounce back

Lib Dem candidate for Dorset North, Hugo Mieville,

tweets: Not a great night for the Lib Dems or for me personally! Never fear...we will bounce back, just watch us!

BreakingCherwell District Council

Conservative hold

The Conservative Party has maintained its majority on

Cherwell District Council.

The Tories won 14 seats, Labour two and one seat went to an independent.

Slough

Call for a 'better politics'

Fiona MacTaggart's victory in

Slough was a rare piece of good news for Labour in our region, and she used the opportunity to call for a rethink of our electoral system.

Fiona MacTaggart and her team
BBC

She said: "People feel that no party is really getting what they feel and we need to find a better way of doing our politics. It's striking that our system has produced very few seats for some parties which have got millions of votes."

BreakingSouthampton City Council

Labour hold

Labour have managed to hold on to

Southampton City Council, although their majority has been cut.

BreakingSlough Borough Council

Labour hold

Despite the Conservatives gaining two seats on

Slough Borough Council, Labour maintain a strong control with a total of 32 councillors.

BreakingWeymouth and Portland

No overall control

Weymouth and Portland Borough Council remains under no overall control.

The Conservatives gained three seats but are still five seats short of a majority.

Wantage

Nicola Blackwood celebrates

Oxford West and Abingdon MP Nicola Blackwood

tweets: Grateful for all kind msgs. My thx to the hundreds of amazing activists campaigned in rain, sleet & gales! #GE2015

Nicola Blackwood and other Conservatives celebrate
Nicola Blackwood

Mid Dorset and North Poole

VE Day celebrations

The Conservative's Michael Tomlinson

tweeted: Delighted that my first visit as Mid Dorset and North Poole's new MP was to #BereRegis #VEDay celebrations.

Michael Tomlinson with Bere Regis residents
Michael Tomlinson

Bournemouth West

'Humbled to have vote increase'

Conor Burns

tweets: "Humbled to have my actual vote increase and my majority up to 12,410. Looking forward to getting back to serving Bournemouth West tomorrow."

Conor Burns
BBC

Slough

MacTaggert calls for Harman leadership

After Ed Miliband stepped down, Slough MP Fiona MacTaggert

tweeted: Labour must NOT start a leadership election yet. Harriet should be caretaker, while we reflect and decide how we need to renew and change

Ed Miliband MP and Harriet Harman MP
PA

Oxfordshire

Clear victories for Conservatives

Tom Turrell

Reporter, BBC South Today

David Cameron has been re-elected as Witney MP as the Conservatives held on to

power across Oxfordshire.

David Cameron
BBC

Labour's sole victory came in

Oxford East as Andrew Smith increased his majority by 7.5% to more than 15,000.

You can watch my report

here.

BreakingBasingstoke and Deane Borough Council

Tories take control

The

Basingstoke Council local election count has finished with a Conservative majority from no overall control.

Conservative councillors in Basingstoke
BBC

BreakingReading Borough Council

No change

Labour has retained control of

Reading Borough Council after none of the opposition parties managed to win any further seats.

It remains; 31 Labour, 10 Conservative, 3 Green, 2 Liberal Democrat

