As you can see from the pics below, students are now receiving their individual results. But in an hour's time we'll get figures through on the overall picture across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb says the ongoing gap in grades between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils - evidenced in last week's A-level results - is a "major concern" for the government.

"Everything we have done since 2010 is about closing that gap," he told BBC Breakfast a few minutes ago.

He said much of the progress to bring that gap down was undone by the disruption caused by Covid.

Gibb refused to say if more money would be available to support pupils who will have to retake their English and maths if they fail today, adding: “We will see what the results are."