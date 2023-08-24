Attainment gap a 'major concern' - schools minister
As you can see from the pics below, students are now receiving their individual results. But in an hour's time we'll get figures through on the overall picture across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Schools Minister Nick Gibb says the ongoing gap in grades between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils - evidenced in last week's A-level results - is a "major concern" for the government.
"Everything we have done since 2010 is about closing that gap," he told BBC Breakfast a few minutes ago.
He said much of the progress to bring that gap down was undone by the disruption caused by Covid.
Gibb refused to say if more money would be available to support pupils who will have to retake their English and maths if they fail today, adding: “We will see what the results are."
In pictures: Smiles and shock as students find out their results
Becky Padington
Reporting from Meadow Park School, Coventry
BreakingGCSE results released to students
Individual results are now being released to students by schools and colleges.
We’ll bring you some immediate reaction, as well as the overall picture of results across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, later this morning.
It’s almost envelope-opening time
The wait is almost over for students getting their Level 2 results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
GCSE grades in England will fall roughly back to what they were in 2019, after a series of years of inflated grades during and immediately after the pandemic.
Wales and Northern Ireland will still see inflated grades this year.
Stick with us to see how everyone’s got on.
How to look after yourself today
Had a bad night's sleep last night? Feeling the nerves this morning?
Results day can be really stressful and it’s important to know if you’re finding it tough, you’re not alone.
Radio 1 Life Hacks presenter Katie Thistleton has some tips to help you cope with the stress and pressure that comes with results day:
Be organised - Make a list and think about your next steps. Find out where you have to collect your results from and what time as well as the next steps for any potential outcomes
Don’t bottle up your feelings - Talk to your mum, your best friend, your dog! Be around people that make you feel calm and comfortable when receiving your results
Don’t compare yourself with others - Don’t feel pressured to share your results with your classmates straight away, or to post on social media. Remember how hard you have worked for your own results and even if your friends have achieved higher, that doesn’t make your achievement any less impressive
School buzz of anticipation as wait is almost over
Becky Padington
Reporting from Meadow Park School, Coventry
Students are slowly trickling in to the school I'm at, Meadow Park School in Coventry - I can hear them in the halls, buzzing with anticipation.
Isabelle, 16, was one of the first students through the doors this morning and, despite her nerves, she’s come in with a big smile and lots of energy.
“I’m really nervous but I’m happy the wait can finally be over," she says.
For her GCSEs Isabelle picked art, business and history. Next, she wants to do her A-levels before a degree apprenticeship in business.
'School put on a GCSE just for me’
Christina McSorley
Education producer
Euan found mainstream schools quite difficult because of his autism, but since moving to Abbey School in Rotherham he has flourished.
The school saw Euan’s potential and ran a GCSE in computer science - just for him.
“The teachers I’ve had this year are the best ones I’ve ever had,” he says.
As well as his computer science GCSE Euan’s done GCSEs in science, maths, English language and English literature, as well as a BTec in creative media.
“The ones I feel quite good about are the science and computer science ones. The ones I don’t feel so good about are the English ones,” he says.
Euan hopes to do a T-level at college in digital support networking, to help set him up for a career in networking and cyber security.
What’s happening today?
EPACopyright: EPA
As a lot of you will have had ingrained into your memories for the past year, GCSE and other Level 2 results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are being released at 08:00 BST this morning.
Students can go to school to get them, or they’re available online.
We'll then see what the overall picture of results is at 09:30.
And at 11:00 we'll have a panel of experts answering your questions on all things results day, so stay with us for that.
Over the last few years, school has been disrupted because of Covid – because of this, exam boards in England say they’ve been “slightly” more lenient when deciding on the grade boundaries.
But there will be a drop in grades as exam boards in England try to bring results back to 2019 levels - unlike in Wales and Northern Ireland, where we're expecting grades to be awarded more generously.
Good morning
Alice Evans
Live page reporter
It’s GCSE results day - how are you feeling?
Year 11 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be opening their results from 08:00 BST with the nationwide picture of grades coming at 09:30.
Many BTec and Cambridge National students are getting their results today as well. It’s expected that overall GCSE results will be similar to pre-pandemic levels this year, after three years of higher grades.
If you’re on your way to pick up your envelope this morning, good luck – and if you’re undecided on your next steps, or your grades aren’t what you hoped, we’ll be here with advice on what to do.
We’ve got reporters around the country this morning, so stick with as we bring you live updates.
