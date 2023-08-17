Students at Craigmount High School, Edinburgh, look at their exam results on SQA Results Day 2023, which fell on Tuesday
  1. What’s happening today?

    Rand El-Shebli opens her A-level results at Ark Putney Academy, south-west London 2022
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Rand El-Shebli opens her A-level results at Ark Putney Academy, south-west London 2022

    A-level students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will start getting their results from 08:00 BST.

    Those waiting for T-level results will also get them then. Some students taking vocational qualifications will have already had their results, but others will get them today.

    Many students will head into school or college to pick up their results, and some will get them online.

    At 09:30 BST, we’ll get a full national picture of how students have done.

    In response to the disruption the pandemic has had on learning, English exam boards have said grade boundaries will be slightly more lenient than in the past - but results are expected to be broadly in line with 2019 levels.

    In Wales, and Northern Ireland, grades will still be awarded more generously - roughly between 2019 and 2022 levels.Results from Highers in Scotland have already been given out.

  2. Good morning

    Aoife Walsh

    Live reporter

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage as hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland wait for their A-level results to be released.

    Overall results in England are expected to drop back in line with pre-pandemic levels this year, after three years of higher grades, while in Wales and Northern Ireland grades will still be a bit inflated.

    Many BTec and T-level students are also getting their results today.

    Stick with us to follow the latest news, results and reaction.

