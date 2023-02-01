It’s about pay. Teachers' salaries fell by an average of 11% in real terms between 2010 and 2022, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
Meanwhile, about 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
- Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike. Most train companies across England are affected
- Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are also taking industrial action
Why are teachers striking?
It’s about pay. Teachers' salaries fell by an average of 11% in real terms between 2010 and 2022, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
Unions claim teacher pay has fallen by as much as 23% in that time. In England and Wales, most teachers had a 5% rise last year.
In Northern Ireland many teachers were offered 3.2% for 2021/22 and 2022/23, and in Scotland they have been offered up to 6.85%.
Unions argue these are pay cuts because of inflation, but the government says it has already agreed to an extra £2bn in school funding in England.
For more information on teacher’s pay demands and how the strikes will impact you, read our explainer.
What’s happening today?
Thousands of schools are facing disruption today as teachers take strike action, but they aren’t the only ones.
Teachers strike, as thousands of other workers stage walkouts
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as hundreds of thousands of workers get ready to join picket lines across the country.
Teachers, university staff, civil servants, as well as train drivers and some bus workers are all taking part in strike action today.
We aim to keep across all of the disputes and find out how they are affecting you, thanks to our team of reporters around the UK.
Stick with us as we bring you all the latest news and reaction.