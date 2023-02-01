Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It’s about pay. Teachers' salaries fell by an average of 11% in real terms between 2010 and 2022, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Unions claim teacher pay has fallen by as much as 23% in that time. In England and Wales, most teachers had a 5% rise last year.

In Northern Ireland many teachers were offered 3.2% for 2021/22 and 2022/23, and in Scotland they have been offered up to 6.85%.

Unions argue these are pay cuts because of inflation, but the government says it has already agreed to an extra £2bn in school funding in England.

