People opening results
Live

GCSE pass rate expected to fall from pandemic high

preview
7
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Alice Evans

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage as pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland get their results for the first GCSE exams since the Covid pandemic.

    At 9.30, we’ll find out the nationwide picture of results, and how they compare with previous years.

    It's expected that overall results will be lower than the last two years of record-hightop grades - but higher than 2019.

    Stick with us to follow the latest news, results and reaction from around the UK.

Back to top