'My parents and grandparents are waiting anxiously at home'
Shona Elliott
Reporting from West Bromwich
Helena
was the first student to arrive at Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form in West Bromwich today. She is waiting for her A-level results in chemistry and biology, and has a conditional offer to study veterinary science at the University of Liverpool
“I
was quite nervous last night - I am hoping I have done OK but the exams
were a bit tougher than I thought. My fingers are crossed," she tells me.
She says she wanted to get to the school as early as possible in an effort to calm her nerves.
“It’s
nice to come in and no matter how you do today you have people who can talk to
you about your options whatever happens," she says.
“I have my parents and grandparents sat
waiting anxious at home. They know I’m coming in early in the morning and I’ve
said I’ll let them know when I know.”
Exam topics heads-up ‘beneficial’ after Covid disruption
Kate McGough
Education producer
Abi, 18, from Birmingham, is waiting for her A-level results in History, Psychology and Biology. Her dream is to work in marketing for Formula 1. She’s been applying for degree-level apprenticeships and has been shortlisted for one.
“When everyone was talking about going to university I couldn’t really find a course that was for me,” she says.
“I was weighing it up and think [an apprenticeship] is just a better option for me.”
Abi, who is hoping for three As, says it was strange to be doing real exams at A-level after her GCSE exams were cancelled during the pandemic. But she was glad of the extra help offered to students this year, in response to the disruption caused.
“It was lucky that we had the advance information because of the content that we had missed. It was definitely beneficial for me.”
What’s happening today?
From 08:00 BST pupils will get their A-level, T-Level and BTec National results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Many students will head to their school or college to collect results but some will receive theirs online.
For those hoping to go to university, Ucas - the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service - start updating their records at 08:15.
Clearing is also open for those who miss out on their university offer.
A bit later this morning, we’ll find out the nationwide picture of results, and how they compare with previous years. It's expected that overall results will be lower than the last two years of record high top grades - but higher than 2019.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage - the nervous wait for students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is almost over as they receive their exam results today.
Pupils are getting their grades for the first A-level exams for three years - as the Covid pandemic meant exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and results were determined by teachers' estimates instead.
Those taking T-levels and BTecs are also getting results today.
Stick with us to follow the latest news, results and reaction from around the UK.
