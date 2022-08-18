BBC Copyright: BBC

Helena was the first student to arrive at Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form in West Bromwich today. She is waiting for her A-level results in chemistry and biology, and has a conditional offer to study veterinary science at the University of Liverpool

“I was quite nervous last night - I am hoping I have done OK but the exams were a bit tougher than I thought. My fingers are crossed," she tells me.

She says she wanted to get to the school as early as possible in an effort to calm her nerves.

“It’s nice to come in and no matter how you do today you have people who can talk to you about your options whatever happens," she says.

“I have my parents and grandparents sat waiting anxious at home. They know I’m coming in early in the morning and I’ve said I’ll let them know when I know.”