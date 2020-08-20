It's not just A-level and GCSE students who have been affected by this year's exam chaos - young people studying for BTecs have also been hit.
BTecs are vocational qualifications and they can be studied at a number of levels - including GCSE level (for those aged 16) and A-level (for 18-year-olds).
Last night - just hours before releasing its results - the exam board for BTecs pulled its results.
It said the results will be regraded in the same way A-levels and GCSEs have been, which are now being graded via school-based assessments.
The decision affects around half a million students. Of those, 250,000 got their BTec results last week, and the rest were due to get theirs this morning.
Exam board Pearson said the results they had moderated "had been generally consistent with teacher and learner expectations, but we have become concerned about unfairness in relation to what are now significantly higher outcomes for GCSE and A-levels".
Good morning. We’ll be bringing you coverage of today’s GCSE results in this extraordinary, exam-free year.
Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades calculated by their teachers, after exams were cancelled due to coronavirus. Those centre-assessed grades come after flawed algorithms in each of the nations were scrapped.
For many pupils collecting results in person this morning, it will be the first time they've been to their school since March.
We’ll also be following the fallout from a last-minute decision to delay many BTec results and grade them in line with A-levels and GCSEs.
Good morning. We’ll be bringing you coverage of today’s GCSE results in this extraordinary, exam-free year.
Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades calculated by their teachers, after exams were cancelled due to coronavirus. Those centre-assessed grades come after flawed algorithms in each of the nations were scrapped.
For many pupils collecting results in person this morning, it will be the first time they've been to their school since March.
We’ll also be following the fallout from a last-minute decision to delay many BTec results and grade them in line with A-levels and GCSEs.
