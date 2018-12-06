Family and Education news stream

  2. BBC Minute: On Fortnite Season 7

    Video caption: The gaming update millions have been waiting for

    The gaming update millions have been waiting for

  4. Rail worker refused ramp for disabled girl at Salford station

    The family of a disabled girl were left "embarrassed" after a railway worker refused to help their three-year-old daughter board a train in a disability buggy.

    Evana Parkinson in her disability buggy
    Copyright: Scott Parkinson

    Scott Parkinson and wife Kayley were travelling with Evana when a guard at Salford Crescent withheld a ramp because he believed the buggy was classed as a child's pram.

    The child, who has been diagnosed with a genetic disorder, was eventually helped by another member of staff.

    Operator Northern has apologised.

  7. 'I spent six hours in a Victorian police station'

    Video caption: Two people describe their experience of being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

    Steve Gilbert and Georgi Lopez were both sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Mr Gilbert said he had to spend six hours in a Victorian police station.

  8. Mastanamma: 'Badass' India granny chef dies at 107

    Video caption: 'Badass' Indian granny chef made famous on YouTube leaves behind inspired fans

    A 107-year-old Indian chef known for her watermelon chicken dish remains an inspiration to fans despite her passing.

  19. The charity getting young people rowing

    Video caption: The charity getting young people rowing

    London Youth Rowing encourages young people to be active through the sport.

  20. Inside two very different student flats

    Video caption: Student rent rises: A look around two very different student flats

    The average price of student accommodation in the UK has jumped by nearly a third in six years, a survey has suggested

