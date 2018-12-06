Family and Education news stream

The family of a disabled girl were left "embarrassed" after a railway worker refused to help their three-year-old daughter board a train in a disability buggy.

Scott Parkinson Copyright: Scott Parkinson

Scott Parkinson and wife Kayley were travelling with Evana when a guard at Salford Crescent withheld a ramp because he believed the buggy was classed as a child's pram.

The child, who has been diagnosed with a genetic disorder, was eventually helped by another member of staff.

Operator Northern has apologised.