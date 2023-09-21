BBC Copyright: BBC Brian Stelter is a US journalist who has written about the Murdochs Image caption: Brian Stelter is a US journalist who has written about the Murdochs

Brian Stelter, a journalist at Vanity Fair and author of a book about the Murdoch family, has told the BBC that the latest developments in their media empire were "inevitable".

He suggests that Rupert Murdoch has been increasingly passive in recent years and seems more like a passenger rather than a captain of a ship.

Quote Message: Rupert Murdoch is not the swashbuckling, feared and reviled media mogul that he once was, that he was for decades. Rupert Murdoch is not the swashbuckling, feared and reviled media mogul that he once was, that he was for decades.

Stelter says it's clear Lachlan Murdoch has been in line to take over for some time and that he's just as conservative, if not more conservative, than his father - so "in terms of editorial direction, I don't expect that to change at all".

He says so far the indication is that Lachlan Murdoch will continue with the same strategy as his father, such as pushing firms like Google and Facebook to pay for content. But Stelter says the question remains as to how involved Rupert Murdoch will be - and whether this is retirement or just semi-retirement.