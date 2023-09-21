Murdoch not the 'swashbuckling' mogul he once was, US journalist says
Brian Stelter, a journalist at Vanity Fair and author of a book about the Murdoch family, has told the BBC that the latest developments in their media empire were "inevitable".
He suggests that Rupert Murdoch has been increasingly passive in recent years and seems more like a passenger rather than a captain of a ship.
Rupert Murdoch is not the swashbuckling, feared and reviled media mogul that he once was, that he was for decades.
Stelter says it's clear Lachlan Murdoch has been in line to take over for some time and that he's just as conservative, if not more conservative, than his father - so "in terms of editorial direction, I don't expect that to change at all".
He says so far the indication is that Lachlan Murdoch will continue with the same strategy as his father, such as pushing firms like Google and Facebook to pay for content. But Stelter says the question remains as to how involved Rupert Murdoch will be - and whether this is retirement or just semi-retirement.
Former Sun editor MacKenzie praises 'greatest media entrepreneur'
An ex-editor of Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid the Sun, Kelvin MacKenzie, has called his former boss the "greatest media entrepreneur of this, or any other age".
Earlier this year, Murdoch's US TV channel Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit brought against it by voting machine company, Dominion, over its reporting of the 2020 presidential election.
By paying $787.5m (£634m) Fox executives such as Murdoch were spared from having to testify.
Dominion's lawsuit argued that Fox News sullied the electronic voting company's reputation by airing falsehoods about the 2020 vote being stolen from former President Donald Trump.
While settling with the company meant the arguments were never aired in court, legal findings released ahead of the trial provided a glimpse of what Murdoch thought about the election and his views on President Trump's claims that the poll had been stolen.
A court deposition by Murdoch suggests he was doubtful of the president's assertion of electoral fraud, and also said he "would have liked us [Fox News] to be stronger in denouncing it, in hindsight".
Murdoch hits out at 'elites' in letter
More now from Rupert Murdoch's resignation letter to staff.
In it, he warned that "the battle for the freedom of speech and,
ultimately, the freedom of thought, has never been more intense".
His father, who owned newspapers in Australia that helped launch Murdoch's media empire, "firmly believed in freedom", he says, adding that his successor Lachlan "is absolutely committed to the cause".
"Self-serving bureaucracies are seeking to silence those who would question their provenance and
purpose. Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class," he says.
"Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than
pursuing the truth."
Murdoch goes on to says that in his new role he will be an active member of the companies' "communities", and will watch broadcasts with a critical eye and read news reports with interest.
Piers Morgan praises 'visionary' Murdoch
Piers Morgan has praised Rupert Murdoch as a "bold, brilliant, visionary leader whose audacity and tenacity built a magnificently-successful global media empire".
The journalist and broadcaster was editor of Murdoch's now defunct newspaper News Of The World while still in his 20s, before going on to edit the Daily Mirror. He currently has his own programme on TalkTV which is owned by the media mogul's company News UK.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morgan said it had been a "privilege to work for him on and off for the past 30 years".
Who is Lachlan Murdoch?
Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan will become the sole chairman of News Corp and continue on as the CEO of Fox.
He had served as the executive chair of Fox corporation and Nova Entertainment.
Lachlan is said to have contributed largely to the spinoff of FOX by 21st Century Fox. He also led the way in FOX becoming a standalone public company.
His role has focused on investing, building and operating in many of the world’s most well-known publishing businesses.
Lachlan is the second of Rupert's children, born in 1971.
His net worth is estimated to be around $3.3bn as of 2023, according to Australian Financial Review.
Successor Lachlan praises father's legacy
Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's eldest son who is taking over as chairman of both companies, praised his father's "remarkable 70-year career".
“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted," he said in a statement.
"We are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”
Lachlan Murdoch returned to the family business in 2014 after an abrupt departure nearly a decade earlier which had left Rupert Murdoch's other son, James Murdoch, in pole position for succession.
Murdoch: Time right for me to take different roles
More now from Murdoch's statement.
The 92-year-old said he would be taking up the position as chairman emeritus of Fox Corporation and News Corp.
"For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change,” he said.
“But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole chairman of both companies.”
In the letter he thanks “truck drivers distributing our papers, the cleaners who toil when we have left the office, the assistants who support us or the skilled operators behind the cameras or the computer code”, thanking them for their “day-after-day dedication”.
“Our companies are in robust health, as am I,” he said.
Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox and News Corp
Alex Therrien
Live reporter
Rupert Murdoch has stepped down from his role as chairman of Fox Corporation and executive chairman of News Corp, the companies have announced.
In the role, he was in charge of some of the best known news brands in the United Kingdom, United States and Australia.
The official transition will take place in November, with his son Lachlan taking control of both organisations.
In a statement today, the 92-year-old media mogul said he was in good health and was "truly proud of what we have achieved collectively through the decades".
Murdoch began his career in newspapers aged 22 when he inherited a half share in two Adelaide papers. He went on to become the most powerful media mogul in the world.
Stay with us for the latest reaction and analysis to this massive business news.
