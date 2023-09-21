Are we there yet? For borrowers, the increase in interest rates may have felt endless, with 14 since the end of 2021. Households and landlords - and consequently their tenants - have forked out billions more due to higher borrowing costs. The Governor of the Bank of England has suggested we’re at, or very close to, the peak for interest rates, but it depends on the economic evidence the Bank weighs up - and that’s mixed. Wage growth is stronger than the Bank would like to see but there’s been a bigger rise in unemployment than it assumed. Inflation has fallen - including yesterday's slight, but surprise, drop. So economists are now divided over whether the Bank will pause today - or raise by 0.25 percentage points, to be on the safe side. It’s a finely balanced decision. Whatever happens, those refixing mortgages over the coming months will face far higher repayments than they signed up to a few years ago.
Live Reporting
Edited by Heather Sharp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis Daniel ThomasCopyright: Daniel Thomas
Have interest rates peaked?
Dharshini David
Chief economics correspondent
The rates decision ‘lock-in’
Daniel Thomas
Business reporter, BBC News
I’m in Threadneedle Street and sent this before heading into the Bank’s “lock-in” for journalists.
I expect to get sight of the Bank’s latest rate decision, and the thinking behind it, at 11:00 - and then have an hour to write up the findings before the decision is made public.
Interest rate decisions are “market moving” so it’s vital the information isn’t released before 12:00 sharp.
Members of the press won’t be able to leave for the duration of the lock-in, which is held in a room in the Bank’s basement - not even to use the toilet.
We will also have no mobile phone or wi-fi connectivity until 12:00.
Time for a raise?
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage as we wait for the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at midday.
The UK’s official interest rate, which is also known as the “base rate”, currently stands at 5.25%. That’s the highest for 15 years - and it could go even higher today.
Economists had been forecasting a rise to 5.5%. But yesterday we saw a surprise fall in inflation - albeit a small one - to 6.7% in the year to August, down from 6.8% in July.
So now, forecasters are split over whether the Bank will raise rates - or leave them where they are.
Whatever happens, our team of experts will be here to report the decision and explain what it means for mortgages, credit cards, savings and everything else it affects.