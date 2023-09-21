Are we there yet?

For borrowers, the increase in interest rates may have felt endless, with 14 since the end of 2021.

Households and landlords - and consequently their tenants - have forked out billions more due to higher borrowing costs.

The Governor of the Bank of England has suggested we’re at, or very close to, the peak for interest rates, but it depends on the economic evidence the Bank weighs up - and that’s mixed.

Wage growth is stronger than the Bank would like to see but there’s been a bigger rise in unemployment than it assumed. Inflation has fallen - including yesterday's slight, but surprise, drop.

So economists are now divided over whether the Bank will pause today - or raise by 0.25 percentage points, to be on the safe side.

It’s a finely balanced decision. Whatever happens, those refixing mortgages over the coming months will face far higher repayments than they signed up to a few years ago.