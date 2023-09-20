It was some of the areas which saw the largest price rises earlier in the year - food, hotels and restaurants - which helped inflation to fall against expectations in August.

Although many of those items were still getting more expensive, the rate at which their prices increased has slowed.

The Bank of England focuses most closely on so-called core inflation which disregards food and energy but includes items such as the prices of meals out, clothes and entertainment.

That too has slowed, from 6.9% to 6.2% - suggesting that firms may be finding it harder to push through higher prices, as consumers become more wary about shelling out on treats.

The numbers raise questions over whether the Bank of England will raise rates tomorrow.

The chancellor says they show that the plan to cut inflation is working.

The data increases the chances that the government meets its pledge to halve inflation this year - but inflation in the UK remains particularly stubborn compared to other rich countries.