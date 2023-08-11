While the headline figure is for the second quarter - that is, a three-month period - the ONS also releases monthly figures.

In June, the UK's GDP grew by 0.5% overall.

This is stronger economic performance than recent months, although is still weak in overall terms.

June's figures followed a GDP fall of 0.1% in May and growth of 0.2% in April - taking the overall growth of the UK economy to 0.2% for the quarter.