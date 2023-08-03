In the wake of the global financial crisis of 2008, UK interest rates were slashed to historically low levels.
They were subsequently cut following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 and again during the Covid pandemic, taking the rate to just 0.1%.
But as you can see from the graph, interest rates began climbing at the
end of 2021 and accelerated the following year after Russia invaded Ukraine,
which sent oil, gas and food prices higher.
UK interest rates are now at their highest for nearly 15 years. But if
that seems a little eye-watering, spare a thought for people back in 1979 when
the interest rate hit 17% and inflation was in double-digits.
It was also the year that Art Garfunkel sold the most singles in the UK
with Bright Eyes, the theme tune to terrifying animated rabbit-fest Watership
Down.
Anyway, the Bank of
England is widely expected to raise rates from 5% to 5.25% on Thursday.
But some speculate
the Bank could tighten the screws even further, and lift rates to 5.5%.5%.
Why does the Bank increase interest rates?
Michael Race
Business reporter
One of the Bank of England’s main jobs is to keep inflation - the official measure of how quickly prices are rising - at 2%.
Currently, inflation is at 7.9%. It has been higher than that level for some time and although it has fallen recently, the rate isn’t falling as fast as hoped.
The economic theory behind increasing interest rates is that by making it more expensive for people to borrow money, they will then have less excess cash to spend, meaning households will buy fewer things and then price rises will ease.
But it’s a balancing act. Raising rates too aggressively could cause a recession, but not raising them at all could lead to inflation rising even more.
Not all economists even agree that the Bank should be raising interest rates.
You can read more on the Bank of England's role here.
A delicate moment for the economy
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
Rise number 14, and a new 15-year high in interest rates at 5.25% - that’s what is expected when the Bank of England announces its latest interest rate decision at noon today.
With signs that inflation is slowly easing, all eyes will be on any indications of how much higher interest rates could go, and for how long they will stay above 5%.
While British inflation is still the highest of the G7 group of wealthy nations, the UK has so far avoided a recession, as seen in Germany.
However, the economy has not grown in size since the three-month period before the pandemic, amid a rolling series of economic and energy crises.
There are some signs that the sharp rise in rates from just above zero to over 5% has begun to impact the housing market, and insolvencies are now at the highest level in 14 years. But the job market remains buoyant, with wages in cash terms still rising sharply.
The Bank’s decision to increase rates by 0.5% last time has calmed some jitters in the markets. But it remains a delicate moment for the economy.
Meanwhile, on Threadneedle Street...
Dearbail Jordan
Reporting from the Bank of England
Hello from the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street. That’s not a reference
to yours truly - it’s the affectionate name for the Bank of England and her
address.
BBC apprentice Ez Roberts and myself are about to descend into the
basement of the Bank, where we will get a first look at the interest rate
decision as well as the quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
Before that though, all reporters are required to put their mobile
phones in a secure locker. This ensures that no detail of the interest rate
decision can leak out before it is officially announced at midday.
The security measures continue in the room before we get our mitts on the
documents: the wi-fi will be disconnected and we’ll be locked in.
And because the Bank is publishing its Monetary Policy Report this
month, we get two hours instead of the usual one to read, ruminate and write
our reports - fuelled by lots of tea and biscuits, of course.
Moments before
12:00, Bank staff give us the wi-fi code and you’ll be able to read our
news story straight away.
See you on the
other side.
Protesters gather outside Bank of England
Ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision, a small group of protesters have gathered in Threadneedle Street to voice their opposition to rising rates.
The Bank is widely expected to increase rates to 5.25% at midday, but protesters outside the building are holding placards that argue against the move, with one saying: "Pay rises, not rate rises."
What’s going on at the Bank of England?
At noon, the Bank of
England will publish its interest rate decision.
Before that, however, our colleagues Faisal
Islam and Dearbail Jordan will
be locked in the Bank’s basement. That’s because the media get some extra time
to pore over the report - and write a news story - before it is released
publicly.
Usually, reporters are given an hour’s grace before the
announcement is unveiled, but today is different because the Bank is
also publishing its Monetary Policy Report.
This report - which is released four times a year - basically sets
out the Bank’s expectations for the UK. It will cover things like how quickly, or slowly, the Bank expects inflation to ease as well as its outlook on the
strength of the UK’s economy.
So, this time around, Faisal and Dearbail will be locked in the
basement for two hours.
After that, Bank of
England Governor Andrew Bailey and other key figures will give a press
conference and we’ll hear what they have to say about the rate decision.
What are interest rates and how do they affect me?
Interest rates are the extra money that gets charged on top of a loan repayment.
For example, if you borrow £100 from a bank and it charges a 5% interest rate,
you will pay back £105.
The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank and it is independent from
the government.
It sets a “base rate” and this influences how much
lenders will charge borrowers who take out a mortgage, a loan or a credit card.
So if the Bank of England puts its interest rate up, that usually means you'll pay
more interest on borrowed money - unless you’ve borrowed it at a fixed
rate.
Interest rates are often a big deal for people with mortgages,
especially those who do not have a loan with a fixed rate.
But it is not all bad news, as higher interest rates should mean
an increase in the interest people earn on savings - though
banks can be slow to pass on these rises.
What to expect today
Jamie Whitehead & Alexandra Fouche
Live reporters
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage as we wait for the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at midday.
The UK’s official interest rate, which is also known as the “base rate”, currently stands at 5%. That’s the highest for 15 years - and it is predicted to go even higher today.
The expectation is that we will likely see interest rates rise to 5.25%. That would be a smaller increase than the sharp hike the Bank announced in June.
However, nothing is certain when it comes to interest rates.
While the rate of inflation is slowing, it is still high at 7.9% in the year to June. There is a possibility - admittedly a remote one - that interest rates could hit 5.5%. They could even stay at 5%.
Whatever happens, stay with us throughout the day as we explain what rising interest rates mean for mortgages, credit cards, savings and everything else it affects.