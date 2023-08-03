In the wake of the global financial crisis of 2008, UK interest rates were slashed to historically low levels.

They were subsequently cut following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 and again during the Covid pandemic, taking the rate to just 0.1%.

But as you can see from the graph, interest rates began climbing at the end of 2021 and accelerated the following year after Russia invaded Ukraine, which sent oil, gas and food prices higher.

UK interest rates are now at their highest for nearly 15 years. But if that seems a little eye-watering, spare a thought for people back in 1979 when the interest rate hit 17% and inflation was in double-digits.

It was also the year that Art Garfunkel sold the most singles in the UK with Bright Eyes, the theme tune to terrifying animated rabbit-fest Watership Down.

Anyway, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates from 5% to 5.25% on Thursday.

But some speculate the Bank could tighten the screws even further, and lift rates to 5.5%.