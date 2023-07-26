Hello and welcome to our live coverage as NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose steps back from her role after a row over Nigel Farage's banking arrangements.

The early-hours resignation comes after days of mounting pressure on Dame Alison over a decision to move Farage's account from the prestigious Coutts bank, owned by NatWest.

She admitted earlier in the day to being the source of an inaccurate BBC News report which stated Farage no longer met Coutts' financial requirements.

Farage obtained information from Coutts which showed his political views were also considered by bank bosses.

This story is developing overnight in the UK - we’ll be bringing you the latest updates and explaining what has happened.