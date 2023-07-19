Inflation reached a 40-year high in last year, pushing the cost of living up and leaving many people struggling with higher food prices and energy bills.

It was 11.1% back in October 2022, and is on its way down now but it is still at 8.7%.

Part of the Bank of England’s job is to keep inflation at a target rate of 2% - far lower than the current rate.

In response to rising prices, the Bank has recently increased interest rates, which makes the cost of borrowing money more expensive.