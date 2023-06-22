Sir Charlie Bean, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, told the BBC's Today programme that if he were on the committee today he would "probably vote for a 0.5% hike".
The news since the last meeting had been unambiguously bad on an inflation front, he said.
"You've had two bad inflation releases and also the labour market release showed pay growth much stronger than they would have expected - you put all of that together and it's a pretty clear signal it needs further rate increases."
Sir Charlie said the question for the Bank was whether they wanted to do a "big step today, or a smaller step, but maybe indicating there will be more [rate rises] in the pipeline".
Why does the Bank of England increase interest rates?
Michael Race
BBC Business Reporter
The Bank has a target to keep inflation - the official measure of how quickly prices are rising - at 2%.
Yesterday, figures revealed inflation is at 8.7% and the rate isn’t falling as fast as hoped.
The economic theory behind increasing interest rates is that in making it more expensive for people to borrow money, they will then have less excess cash to spend, meaning households will buy fewer things and then price rises will ease.
But it’s a balancing act. Raising rates too aggressively could cause a recession, but not raising them at all could lead to inflation going up even more.
Not all economists even agree that the Bank should raise interest rates today.
What are interest rates?
Michael Race
BBC Business Reporter
Interest is what you pay for borrowing money and what banks pay you for saving money with them.
It is shown as a percentage of the amount you borrow or save over a year. For example, if you had £100 in a savings account with a 4% interest rate, you’d have £104 a year later.
The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank, independent of the government, and it sets a "base rate", which influences the rates charged by lenders on things like mortgages, credit cards and loans.
In some cases a selection of your comments and questions will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published.
What can we expect today?
At noon, we’ll get the announcement from the Bank on its interest rate decision.
Our colleagues Daniel Thomas and Faisal Islam are at what’s called a lock-in at the Bank of England - where they get a bit of time to pore over the Bank’s report before it’s released.
We’ll bring you all the key detail from them as soon as we can and then we’ll have analysis from our economics and cost of living correspondents on what it means for you.
Another rate rise is on the cards
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage as we wait for the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at midday.
The UK’s official interest rate - called the base rate - is already at a 14-year high of 4.5% as the Bank tries to bring the rising cost-of-living under control.
But yesterday a grim picture got ever grimmer. Inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - was expected to have dropped in May, but it didn’t, according to the latest official figures.
A base rate rise to 4.75% was already widely expected - now some say we might see a jump to 5%.
Either way, monthly payments on some mortgages, loans and credit cards will go up further - and we’re hearing more and more from people who are feeling the impact.
Stay with us as we explain what’s happening, why and what it means.
Live Reporting
Edited by Heather Sharp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: .
-
Email: yourquestions@bbc.co.uk
-
WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
-
Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
-
Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
'I would back a 0.5% rise' - former BoE deputy
Sir Charlie Bean, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, told the BBC's Today programme that if he were on the committee today he would "probably vote for a 0.5% hike".
The news since the last meeting had been unambiguously bad on an inflation front, he said.
"You've had two bad inflation releases and also the labour market release showed pay growth much stronger than they would have expected - you put all of that together and it's a pretty clear signal it needs further rate increases."
Sir Charlie said the question for the Bank was whether they wanted to do a "big step today, or a smaller step, but maybe indicating there will be more [rate rises] in the pipeline".
Why does the Bank of England increase interest rates?
Michael Race
BBC Business Reporter
The Bank has a target to keep inflation - the official measure of how quickly prices are rising - at 2%.
Yesterday, figures revealed inflation is at 8.7% and the rate isn’t falling as fast as hoped.
The economic theory behind increasing interest rates is that in making it more expensive for people to borrow money, they will then have less excess cash to spend, meaning households will buy fewer things and then price rises will ease.
But it’s a balancing act. Raising rates too aggressively could cause a recession, but not raising them at all could lead to inflation going up even more.
Not all economists even agree that the Bank should raise interest rates today.
What are interest rates?
Michael Race
BBC Business Reporter
Interest is what you pay for borrowing money and what banks pay you for saving money with them.
It is shown as a percentage of the amount you borrow or save over a year. For example, if you had £100 in a savings account with a 4% interest rate, you’d have £104 a year later.
The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank, independent of the government, and it sets a "base rate", which influences the rates charged by lenders on things like mortgages, credit cards and loans.
Read more: How an interest rate rise affects you and your money
Your Questions Answered
Our cost of living correspondent Kevin Peachey is going to be on hand after the rates announcement to answer any questions you may have.
You can get in touch in the following ways:
In some cases a selection of your comments and questions will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published.
What can we expect today?
At noon, we’ll get the announcement from the Bank on its interest rate decision.
Our colleagues Daniel Thomas and Faisal Islam are at what’s called a lock-in at the Bank of England - where they get a bit of time to pore over the Bank’s report before it’s released.
We’ll bring you all the key detail from them as soon as we can and then we’ll have analysis from our economics and cost of living correspondents on what it means for you.
Another rate rise is on the cards
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage as we wait for the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at midday.
The UK’s official interest rate - called the base rate - is already at a 14-year high of 4.5% as the Bank tries to bring the rising cost-of-living under control.
But yesterday a grim picture got ever grimmer. Inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - was expected to have dropped in May, but it didn’t, according to the latest official figures.
A base rate rise to 4.75% was already widely expected - now some say we might see a jump to 5%.
Either way, monthly payments on some mortgages, loans and credit cards will go up further - and we’re hearing more and more from people who are feeling the impact.
Stay with us as we explain what’s happening, why and what it means.