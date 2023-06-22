Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Sir Charlie Bean (left) with former BoE governor Mark Carney Image caption: Sir Charlie Bean (left) with former BoE governor Mark Carney

Sir Charlie Bean, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, told the BBC's Today programme that if he were on the committee today he would "probably vote for a 0.5% hike".

The news since the last meeting had been unambiguously bad on an inflation front, he said.

"You've had two bad inflation releases and also the labour market release showed pay growth much stronger than they would have expected - you put all of that together and it's a pretty clear signal it needs further rate increases."

Sir Charlie said the question for the Bank was whether they wanted to do a "big step today, or a smaller step, but maybe indicating there will be more [rate rises] in the pipeline".