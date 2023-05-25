Energy price cap announcement due - prices expected to fall

The announcement today will lead to the first drop in domestic energy prices for nearly three years.
It will mean a fall in bills for pretty much everyone - but there are a few things to remember.
Firstly, bills remain high compared with pre-Covid days.
Secondly, since April, there hasn’t been a discount on everyone’s bills as there was during the winter.
And thirdly, the cap limits the price of each unit of energy, not the total bill. If you use a lot of gas and electricity, your bill will still be high.
Lastly, anyone who pays by direct debit might not see an immediate impact. It will be up to their supplier to make that change to the monthly demand, so it is worth keeping across that change and any credit that may build up.
What is the energy price cap?
In short, it limits how much suppliers can charge households for each unit of gas and electricity they use.
It's set every three months by Ofgem, the energy industry regulator. Prices for variable tariff energy deals in England, Wales and Scotland are controlled by it.
But when wholesale prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the cap rose sharply.
Minister then said household bills would be limited under the government's Energy Price Guarantee scheme. And as we've just said, that expires soon.
And why not Northern Ireland? Well, energy is regulated separately there, so bills will be held at £1,950 per year for an average household.
What's happening today?
Since October, typical annual household energy bills have been capped at £2,500 under the government's Energy Price Guarantee.
But that scheme will expire at the end of June which means that, from July, the Ofgem cap will determine households bills again.
The new price cap will be lower than the guarantee.
Analysts predict Ofgem's decision will mean a £450 drop in a typical household's annual gas and electricity bill, to about £2,050.
Good morning
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage of the energy price cap announcement when we’ll find out how much households can expect to pay for gas and electricity from July.
At 7am, Ofgem, the energy watchdog, will announce the new cap on prices in homes in England, Scotland and Wales. We're expecting a drop - meaning a decline in bills for millions of households.
I’m here in London with colleagues from business, and together we'll bring you the announcement, the reaction and expert analysis on what this means for you.
What does this mean for my energy bill?
Kevin Peachey
Cost of living correspondent
