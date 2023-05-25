Energy price cap announcement due - prices expected to fall

The announcement today will lead to the first drop in domestic energy prices for nearly three years.

It will mean a fall in bills for pretty much everyone - but there are a few things to remember.

Firstly, bills remain high compared with pre-Covid days.

Secondly, since April, there hasn’t been a discount on everyone’s bills as there was during the winter.

And thirdly, the cap limits the price of each unit of energy, not the total bill. If you use a lot of gas and electricity, your bill will still be high.

Lastly, anyone who pays by direct debit might not see an immediate impact. It will be up to their supplier to make that change to the monthly demand, so it is worth keeping across that change and any credit that may build up.