The official numbers for inflation should start to drop sharply in the numbers just about to be released.

This will be at the same time, a massive drop, and still incredibly high.

And it is worth restating that a slower rate of inflation does not mean prices actually coming down. It means that prices will stop going up by quite so much.

The cause is the fact that energy price rises are slowing from the extreme hikes seen a year ago.

Exactly where it lands is a matter of key importance.

There are fears, that even as energy price rises moderate, food price rises are proving far more stubborn.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday warned of “premature celebration”, as in history, when inflation gets to double digits, it tends to linger in the system not for weeks or months, but for years.

So while we expect progress in the right direction, it may not feel like that in people’s shopping baskets for some time to come.

And the numbers will have a key influence on whether further interest rate rises are announced by the Bank of England.