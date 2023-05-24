Expect a massive drop but rate is still incredibly high
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
The official numbers for inflation should start to drop sharply
in the numbers just about to be released.
This will be at the same time, a massive drop, and still
incredibly high.
And it is worth restating that a slower rate of inflation does
not mean prices actually coming down. It means that prices will stop going up
by quite so much.
The cause is the fact that energy price rises are slowing from
the extreme hikes seen a year ago.
Exactly where it lands is a matter of key importance.
There are fears, that even as energy price rises moderate, food
price rises are proving far more stubborn.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday warned of
“premature celebration”, as in history, when inflation gets to double digits,
it tends to linger in the system not for weeks or months, but for years.
So while we expect progress in the right direction, it may not
feel like that in people’s shopping baskets for some time to come.
And the numbers will have a key influence on whether further
interest rate rises are announced by the Bank of England.
Welcome to our live coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome along as we find out the UK’s latest
inflation rate.
At 07:00 BST, we’ll get the latest figures from the Office for
National Statistics on how fast prices are rising in the UK.
Inflation, which measures the rate prices go up, fell to 10.1%
in the year to March from 10.4% in February. Despite the fall, food prices
continued to rise at their fastest rate for 45 years.
Inflation was
expected to fall below 10% in March, but soaring food
prices meant it fell by less than expected. The last time the UK inflation rate
was below 10% was August 2022, when it slipped to 9.9% from July's 10.1%.
I’m here with Thomas Mackintosh, Emily McGarvey and Jen Meirhans
and our business colleagues to explain exactly what it all means for you.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: .
What is inflation and how does it affect me?
Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time.
When energy bills for businesses and suppliers go up, it can lead to the prices for customers going up too, increasing the cost of living.
The soaring cost of energy has been a key factor driving the UK’s high inflation rate in recent months. Oil and gas were in greater demand as life got back to normal after Covid.
At the same time, the war in Ukraine meant less was available from Russia, putting further pressure on prices.
Expect a massive drop but rate is still incredibly high
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
The official numbers for inflation should start to drop sharply in the numbers just about to be released.
This will be at the same time, a massive drop, and still incredibly high.
And it is worth restating that a slower rate of inflation does not mean prices actually coming down. It means that prices will stop going up by quite so much.
The cause is the fact that energy price rises are slowing from the extreme hikes seen a year ago.
Exactly where it lands is a matter of key importance.
There are fears, that even as energy price rises moderate, food price rises are proving far more stubborn.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday warned of “premature celebration”, as in history, when inflation gets to double digits, it tends to linger in the system not for weeks or months, but for years.
So while we expect progress in the right direction, it may not feel like that in people’s shopping baskets for some time to come.
And the numbers will have a key influence on whether further interest rate rises are announced by the Bank of England.
Welcome to our live coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome along as we find out the UK’s latest inflation rate.
At 07:00 BST, we’ll get the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics on how fast prices are rising in the UK.
Inflation, which measures the rate prices go up, fell to 10.1% in the year to March from 10.4% in February. Despite the fall, food prices continued to rise at their fastest rate for 45 years.
Inflation was expected to fall below 10% in March, but soaring food prices meant it fell by less than expected. The last time the UK inflation rate was below 10% was August 2022, when it slipped to 9.9% from July's 10.1%.
I’m here with Thomas Mackintosh, Emily McGarvey and Jen Meirhans and our business colleagues to explain exactly what it all means for you.