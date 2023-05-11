Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we await the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at 12:00 BST. The Bank has already raised rates to a 14-year high over the past couple of years, as it tries to bring the soaring cost-of-living under control. It’s widely expected to put them up again for a 12th consecutive time today - from 4.25% to 4.5% - meaning mortgage and loan payments go up (again) for many people. We’ll be watching too to see what the Bank says about the economy. I’m here with Michael Race from our Business team, Michael Sheils McNamee and our economics editor Faisal Islam is also on hand, and we’re poised to bring you updates and analysis. Not sure exactly what interest rates are and why they matter? Stay with us, we’ll explain.