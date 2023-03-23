So what exactly are interest rates and why does it matter when they go up?

They are basically the extra cash that gets charged on top of a loan. So if a friend loans you £10 at a 10% interest rate, you'll pay them back £11.

If you hear about rates going up, that means you'll pay more interest on borrowed money.

Interest rates are a big deal for anyone with a mortgage, especially those on flexible mortgages - where the interest rate charged by a bank is influenced by the Bank of England base rate.

The reason the Bank of England decides to put up interest rates is became it thinks prices are going up too quickly, which is called inflation.

It can decide to raise interest rates to discourage people from taking out loans or spending on their credit cards.

However, it is not all bad news. If you have money in savings, higher interest rates should increase the amount of interest you earn. Banks can be slow to pass on these rises, and it can be worth looking around for the best rate.

