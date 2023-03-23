Live
Interest rate rise expected after surprise jump in inflation
Edited by Jennifer Meierhans
What are interest rates?
So what exactly are interest rates and why does it matter when they go up?
They are basically the extra cash that gets charged on top of a loan. So if a friend loans you £10 at a 10% interest rate, you'll pay them back £11.
If you hear about rates going up, that means you'll pay more interest on borrowed money.
Interest rates are a big deal for anyone with a mortgage, especially those on flexible mortgages - where the interest rate charged by a bank is influenced by the Bank of England base rate.
The reason the Bank of England decides to put up interest rates is became it thinks prices are going up too quickly, which is called inflation.
It can decide to raise interest rates to discourage people from taking out loans or spending on their credit cards.
However, it is not all bad news. If you have money in savings, higher interest rates should increase the amount of interest you earn. Banks can be slow to pass on these rises, and it can be worth looking around for the best rate.
‘Rising interest rates helps to cool demand on economy’
Sir Charlie Bean, formerly of the Bank of England, has given the BBC his take on any further rise in rates.
He says that while inflation is rising so is pay growth in the private sector and vacancies are also quite high.
All of this adds up to some sort of “compensation” people can get for higher inflation “but that just tends to perpetuate the inflation," he says.
However, he says that the committee has already pushed through substantial rate increases over the last year and the effect of those still has to come through - though it is “reasonable” to think the economy will slow down in the next few quarters.
As for the effects of Brexit on the labour market, Bean says that they are “subtle” – but that Brexit makes it harder for firms to pull in extra workers at short notice.
“The supply of labour is less elastic than it was when we were in the EU,” he says.
Rising interest rates help with cooling demand on the economy as a whole. They might generate “higher unemployment, lower vacancies, lower pressure for higher pays,” Bean says.
“Firms are also less inclined to push through higher prices if demand is a bit weaker.”
How much are prices rising for you?
Every month there's a new figure for inflation - it estimates how much prices are rising across all the goods and services in the economy.
In the 12 months to February 2023 the figure was 10.4%. That means things costing £1 in February 2022 cost more than £1.10 the same time the following year.
Here are some of the biggest drivers of these overall price rises - but your own personal inflation rate depends on what you spend your money on.
Why is the cost of living rising?
As we've been explaining, the Bank of England raises interest rates in a bid to calm the rate of rising prices, known as inflation.
This figure unexpectedly went up, after falling for three months in a row.
New numbers released this week show the inflation rate jumped to 10.4% in the year to February from 10.1% in January.
Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time.
If a bottle of milk costs £1 but £1.05 a year later, then annual milk inflation is 5%.
Why are prices rising so fast?
The soaring cost of energy has been a key factor in driving inflation.
Oil and gas were in greater demand as life got back to normal after Covid.
At the same time, the war in Ukraine meant less was available from Russia, putting further pressure on prices.
The war has also reduced the amount of grain available pushing up food prices.
This effect was compounded in the UK in February by a shortage of salad and other vegetables, which took food inflation to a 45-year high.
Alcohol prices in restaurants and pubs also rose.
How much could your mortgage go up?
Higher interest rates will mean higher mortgage payments, and experts say more people are at risk of falling into debt or losing their homes.
Try our calculator here to see how your mortgage might be affected by a rate increase.
Repossessions are far rarer than they used to be, and there are lots of stages before a lender can take such action.
The whole process takes about two years.
But if you think your home is at risk, it is worth getting free, independent debt advice.
Surprise inflation rise to inform Bank’s decision
Andrew Verity
Economics correspondent
At the start of this week traders in the City and economists were convinced the Bank of England had good reason to keep interest rates on hold.
A minority on the nine-member committee were already worried that 10 rate rises in a row might pitch the economy into recession.
And the vulnerability of some parts of the financial system to sharply rising rates has been underlined by the demise of banks from SVB to Credit Suisse.
However, yesterday’s inflation figures showed that even after stripping out food and fuel, so-called‘core inflation’ was on the rise.
The Bank of England, which is not mandated to prevent recession but only to target inflation, is widely expected to raise its official rate from 4 to 4.25%.
Adding that to earlier increases, it would mean a minority of mortgage holders on variable rates paying about £251 a month more on average than they did at the end of 2021.
Tackling it Together: Helping you navigate the cost of living
With interest rates expected to go up yet again, many of you will be worried about even more of a squeeze on your household budget.
Throughout the cost of living crisis, the BBC has been looking at how people up and down the UK have been finding ways to cope. We've also been providing tips from experts for navigating through what's been an extremely difficult period for many of us.
Here are some ways you can find help:
Interest rate rise expected as prices soar
Kevin Peachey
Cost of living correspondent
The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates for an 11th consecutive time following a surprise jump in the rate of rising prices.
Analysts think an increase in the Bank rate from 4% to 4.25% is the most likely outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting at midday.
Policymakers face a balancing act between controlling inflation and ensuring financial stability.
A change would have an immediate impact on some borrowers and savers.
The cost of a variable or tracker mortgages would go up, as could the interest on other loans, but the rate of return for savers may improve.
Here’s how an interest rate rise could affect you
Why does the Bank of England raise interest rates?
Before we get into the Bank of England's decision on interest rates let's look at why it changes them.
The key thing to understand is that raising interest rates helps to control inflation.
Inflation means the rate at which the cost of everyday products is going up.
Yesterday the latest inflation figure was released and it showed a surprise jump to 10.4% in the year to February from 10.1% in January.
Interest rates affect how much money a borrower has to pay back when returning the money in a loan. A higher interest rate makes it more expensive to borrow money.That encourages people to borrow and spend less, and save more - which in turn calms inflation.
The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank, independent of the government. It tries to maintain financial stability and sets the UK’s official interest rate. It has a target to limit inflation to 2% each year - but recently, prices have been rising at about five times that level.
The Bank has repeatedly been forced to raise interest rates recently, and looks set to carry on.But it’s a balancing act. The Bank doesn’t want to slow the economy too much with its interventions.
And in the meantime, higher interest rates mean higher repayments on things like mortgages, credit cards and car loans - increasing the financial pressure on lots of households.
Another interest rate rise expected
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC business reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage ahead of the latest Bank of England decision on interest rates at midday.
The UK’s official interest rate - called the base rate - is already at a 14-year high of 4%.
But the Bank is expected to put it up even further, to 4.25%, which would be the 11th rise in a row.
If it does, monthly payments on some mortgages, loans and credit cards will go up but some people will earn more money on their savings.
As we await the decision, we’ll be explaining why this is happening and talking you through the broader economic picture.
Later, you’ll get all the reaction to what the Bank does and what it has to say about the decision, as well as analysis from our economics and cost of living correspondents on what it means for you. Stay with us.