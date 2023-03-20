The Bank of England said it welcomed the “comprehensive set of actions” set out by the Swiss authorities. It added that the UK banking system was “safe and sound”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Sunday it was "minded to approve" the takeover to support financial stability as both UBS and Credit Suisse have operations in London.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, said she welcomed the "swift action" of the Swiss authorities.

Her comments were echoed in the US, where Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell both said the move supported "financial stability".