George Godber, fund manager at Polar Capital, says markets are falling because of "a fear of what else might lie out there".
"The imminent crisis may have been averted but it's alerted people to the fact that there's a group of companies out there with business models who will struggle in a high interest rate environment - as that's what's undone SVB," Mr Godber says.
He adds that the direct impact on the UK economy and UK market was limited "because the UK financial sector is really healthy and well capitalised".
European shares tumble as investors worry
Stock markets in Europe have fallen as investors remain spooked by the collapse of the the two US banks, despite efforts to limit the fallout.
Bank shares dropped sharply, with Commerzbank and Credit Suisse both down 10%, and Santander down 7%, reflecting fears over the health of the sector.
Stock markets in Frankfurt, Paris and Milan suffered sharp losses.
In London, the FTSE 100 index was down 2.3%, with shares falling even after HSBC agreed to buy SVB's UK arm.
US markets were flat, recovering after initially being dragged lower by banks.
Biden insists US banking system is safe
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
President Joe Biden spoke earlier today in a bid to reassure Americans about the security of the banking sector. He said:
Americans should be assured "our banking system is
safe"
The US will do "whatever is needed" to shore
up banks
Deposits at collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have been
guaranteed - Biden said people would be able to access their cash from today
The president also called for tougher banking regulation
Once again people are worried about banks. Once again there is intense debate about bailouts. But this isn't 2008.
In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the focus was on reforming banks considered "too big to fail". Today's problems are centred around medium and smaller sized banks.
Both of the banks that collapsed - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - had the same thing in common: their business models were too concentrated in one sector and they were over exposed to assets whose values came under pressure from rising interest rates.
The criticism is that they should have foreseen this and they didn't. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is considered to be one of the most transparent heads in the history of the American central bank, going to great lengths to signal the Fed's intention to raise interest rates.
Since most banks are well diversified and have plenty of cash on hand to meet their obligations, the assumption is that the risk to the rest of the banking sector is low. That won't stop regulators looking into what went wrong and what rules need to change.
And the pressure on small and medium sized banks hasn't gone away. What happens to the US economy and the fight against inflation also remains to be seen.
Welcome
We're covering the fallout from the
collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – the largest failure of a US bank since the
financial crisis of 2008.
The US has moved to guarantee deposits at the bank, and also at New York-based Signature Bank which collapsed over the weekend as well.
The impact has already been far-reaching, with huge falls in
the value of some banking stocks as markets assess the US response
to the crisis.
Markets across Europe are also seeing sharp falls triggered by the
turmoil.
Stick with us as we guide you through all the latest.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Americans should be assured "our banking system is safe"
safe"
The US will do "whatever is needed" to shore up banks
up banks
Deposits at collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have been
guaranteed - Biden said people would be able to access their cash from today
The president also called for tougher banking regulation
Two failed banks - one thing in common
