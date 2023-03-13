Once again people are worried about banks. Once again there is intense debate about bailouts. But this isn't 2008.

In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the focus was on reforming banks considered "too big to fail". Today's problems are centred around medium and smaller sized banks.

Both of the banks that collapsed - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - had the same thing in common: their business models were too concentrated in one sector and they were over exposed to assets whose values came under pressure from rising interest rates.

The criticism is that they should have foreseen this and they didn't. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is considered to be one of the most transparent heads in the history of the American central bank, going to great lengths to signal the Fed's intention to raise interest rates.

Since most banks are well diversified and have plenty of cash on hand to meet their obligations, the assumption is that the risk to the rest of the banking sector is low. That won't stop regulators looking into what went wrong and what rules need to change.

And the pressure on small and medium sized banks hasn't gone away. What happens to the US economy and the fight against inflation also remains to be seen.