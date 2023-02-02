Bank of England expected to raise interest rates again

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.

At midday we’ll get the latest announcement from the Bank of England on interest rates.

The UK’s official interest rate - called the base rate - is already at a 14-year high and is widely expected to go up to 4%.

If it does, that will mean other banks and lenders will charge their customers more to borrow money - whether on credit cards, loans or mortgages.

In December, the Bank put up its interest rate to 3.5% - it was 3% before that.

We’ll get to why the Bank changes its base rate shortly. It’s a closely watched decision and we’ll bring it to you on this page at noon. We're also expecting a press conference shortly afterwards.

Then we’ll get reaction as well as analysis and what it means for consumers from our specialist reporters.

Stay with us for more.