The UK’s rate of inflation, defined as the rate at which prices have risen over the course of a year, has fallen to 10.5%.

It is the second time in a row that the monthly Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures for inflation show annual price rises slowing.

However, it represents only a 0.2% drop on December, with inflation peaking above 11% in November.

But even with this small measure of good news, this is still more than five times the 2% aimed for by the government and the Bank of England.

It is also important to emphasise, that inflation falling does not mean prices will fall as well - it merely shows they are not rising at the same rate as they were.