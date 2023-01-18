Inflation rate down slightly - but prices still rising
The UK’s rate of inflation, defined as the rate at which prices have risen over the course of a year, has fallen to 10.5%.
It is the second time in a row that the monthly Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures for inflation show annual price rises slowing.
However, it represents only a 0.2% drop on December, with inflation peaking above 11% in November.
But even with this small measure of good news, this is still more than five times the 2% aimed for by the government and the Bank of England.
It is also important to emphasise, that inflation falling does not mean prices will fall as well - it merely shows they are not rising at the same rate as they were.
Good morning
Welcome back to our ongoing coverage of the cost of living crisis - thanks for joining us.
As you may have seen, the latest inflation figures - the annual rate of price rises - are out and have fallen back slightly from 10.7% to 10.5%.
But that's not much of a gain - the cost of every day items is continuing to rise, just slightly more slowly.
We have travelled to Hawes, North Yorkshire, to speak to people and businesses in the area who are struggling with rising costs, bringing you their stories as well as those of others from around the country.
So stick with us for the latest news, key analysis of what is going on and tips for coping in challenging times.
