That was the eighth consecutive hike since December 2021, pushing the rate to its highest level for 14 years.
It also marks the biggest single increase since 1989, and could have a big impact on the cost of living and people's finances.
Analysts suggest rates could reach 4.75% next year.However, that peak is lower than predictions had suggested in the weeks following the market turmoil after the government’s mini-budget was badly received. Read more here
Back to the Bank's basement
Dearbail Jordan
Business reporter
Here we go again. I’m back at the Bank of England and about to step into the imposing, pillar-lined building. Once inside, I’ll descend into the basement which is definitely not as pretty as the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street’s exterior.
On interest rate days, my fellow journalists and I are given the announcement an hour before it is made public so we can analyse it and get a story ready to go live as soon as the clock hits 12pm.
Just to make sure we don’t do anything nefarious with the information, we’re locked in the room and only allowed to bring in a laptop – and the wifi is switched off.
That might sound scary, but it really isn’t. And luckily, the Bank isn’t stingy at all when it comes to tea and biscuits - and this time there's a Christmas tree. See you on the other side.
Bank expected to raise interest rates by 0.5%
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
The Bank of England is expected to raise rates to their highest level for 14 years. But amid concerns about a long recession, the expectation is that rates will be increased by a more modest 0.5% points to 3.5%, after November’s jumbo increase of 0.75%.
This would follow the path of the US Federal Reserve which last night raised rates by 0.5% after four consecutive larger increases.
Around the world now central bankers are grappling with balancing inflation that may have peaked but remains very high, with concerns about growth in the economy.
Here as much focus will be on indications as to where interest rates will ultimately get to, say over 4%, and how long they will stay there rather than the speed at which they increase.
Why does the Bank of England raise interest rates?
The key thing to understand is that raising interest rates helps to control inflation.
Interest rates affect how much money a borrower has to pay back when returning the money in a loan. A higher interest rate makes it more expensive to borrow money.That encourages people to borrow and spend less, and save more - which in turn calms inflation.
The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank, independent of the government. It tries to maintain financial stability and sets the UK’s official interest rate. It has a target to limit inflation to 2% each year - but recently, prices have been rising at about five times that level.
The Bank has repeatedly been forced to raise interest rates recently, and looks set to carry on.But it’s a balancing act. The Bank doesn’t want to slow the economy too much with its interventions.
And in the meantime, higher interest rates mean higher repayments on things like mortgages, credit cards and car loans - increasing the financial pressure on lots of households.
Hello and welcome
At midday we’ll get the latest announcement from the Bank of England on interest rates.
This is what’s often referred to as the base rate and is the amount it charges other banks and lenders.
So when it changes it affects what they charge their customers to borrow money - whether on credit cards, loans, or mortgages.
Last month the Bank put up its interest rate to 3% - it was 2.25% previously.
Most experts believe it will rise again this month.
We’ll get to why the Bank changes its base rate shortly - but it’s a closely watched decision and we’ll bring it to you on this page at noon.
Then we’ll get reaction as well as analysis from our specialist reporters. Stay with us for more.
Interest rates have risen sharply as the Bank of England continues to use its powers to tackle soaring prices. At its last meeting in November, the Bank increased its benchmark rate from 2.25% to 3%.
Inflation means the rate at which the cost of everyday products is going up. Prices increased by 10.7% in the year to November, compared with 11.1% in October.
