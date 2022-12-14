Hopes inflation figures will show price rises have peaked

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Christmas dinner will be nearly 22% more expensive this year than in 2021, according to new research for the BBC.

The price of seven key items has risen by £5.36 over a year, with chipolatas - the crucial ingredient in pigs-in-blankets - seeing the steepest jump.

As households grapple with cost of living pressures, many will be looking for cheaper options for the big day.

Retail research firm Assosia analysed the average price of seven products across Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons and Lidl as well as Aldi click-and-collect.

A basic Christmas dinner for five people - comprising a frozen medium-sized turkey, stuffing balls, Brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, pork chipolatas, onion gravy and mince pies for dessert - will cost £30.03 compared to £24.67 last year.

The price of every item on our list - except for the divisive Brussels sprout - has increased at more than the rate of inflation, which reached 11.1% in October.

