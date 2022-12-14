Hopes inflation figures will show price rises have peaked

Christmas dinner will be nearly 22% more expensive this year than in 2021, according to new research for the BBC.
The price of seven key items has risen by £5.36 over a year, with chipolatas - the crucial ingredient in pigs-in-blankets - seeing the steepest jump.
As households grapple with cost of living pressures, many will be looking for cheaper options for the big day.
Retail research firm Assosia analysed the average price of seven products across Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons and Lidl as well as Aldi click-and-collect.
A basic Christmas dinner for five people - comprising a frozen medium-sized turkey, stuffing balls, Brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, pork chipolatas, onion gravy and mince pies for dessert - will cost £30.03 compared to £24.67 last year.
The price of every item on our list - except for the divisive Brussels sprout - has increased at more than the rate of inflation, which reached 11.1% in October.
Lower inflation does not mean prices will go down. It just means they stop rising as quickly.
The Bank previously said it expects inflation to peak at 11%, but this figure has now been breached. It said it thinks inflation will slow from the middle of 2023, falling to around 5% by the end of the year.
When will inflation come down?
By 2024, the Bank projects it will have fallen to 1.4%. But with continuing uncertainty over energy prices and the government's tax and spending plans, it is hard to predict what will happen.
An anxious time as our financial outlook is tested
Kevin Peachey
Cost of living correspondent
Monthly inflation figures, to some degree, tell us something we already know.
They quantify exactly how much prices increased in November compared with a year ago - which you may well have seen in your grocery bills and so on.
The impact, however, is forward looking. It tells us that our finances will continue to be stretched.
A survey of more than 6,000 people by the Financial Fairness Trust suggests there has been an 80% increase in the number of people who have no confidence in their financial future.
Academics say that will cause anxiety and have an impact on mental health and, as people cut back on food and heating, it could affect physical health too.
Why are prices rising so quickly?
The cost of energy is a key reason why things are getting more expensive.
Oil and gas prices increased because energy was in greater demand as life got back to normal after Covid.
At the same time, the war in Ukraine meant less was available from Russia, putting further pressure on prices. The war in Ukraine also led to food prices going up, by reducing the amount of grain available.
The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose by 16.2% in the year to October, up from 14.5% in September.
How is the UK's inflation rate measured?
To come up with an inflation figure, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) keeps track of the prices of hundreds of everyday items.
This is known as the "basket of goods".
The basket is constantly updated. Tinned beans and sports bras were added in 2022, reflecting growing interest in plant-based diets and exercise.
Each month's inflation figure shows how much these prices have risen since the same date last year.
You can calculate inflation in a number of different ways, but the main measure is the Consumer Prices Index which was 11.1% in October.
