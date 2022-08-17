The Bank of England has warned that inflation could reach 13% and has predicted a recession by the end of the year.
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage as we await new figures expected to confirm another hike in the UK’s rate of inflation.
So what do we already know about inflation in the UK?
In June inflation - or price rises - reached 9.4%, the highest level in 40 years
The official figure for July - as measured by the Consumer Price Index - is expected to have jumped even higher. The Bank of England predicts that it could go up to just over 13% by the end of the year because of the rise in energy prices
The cost of living, fuelled by rising energy and food prices, is expected to keep going up this year
As costs go up, businesses are charging more, but wages have been struggling to keep pace
The bank predicts inflation will fall to 2% in roughly two years time, but while it is high the bank come under pressure to act and economists are predict it may raise interest rates again by another half a percentage point next month
We’ll have analysis and unpack what it all means for you.
What is inflation?
Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time.
For example, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p compared with a year earlier, then milk inflation is 5%.
Every month a figure is released, estimating how much prices are rising overall - it's currently at 9.4%.
