Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time.

For example, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p compared with a year earlier, then milk inflation is 5%.

Every month a figure is released, estimating how much prices are rising overall - it's currently at 9.4%.

The Bank of England has warned that inflation could reach 13% and has predicted a recession by the end of the year.