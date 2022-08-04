There are three significant things to watch out for at noon.

First, what size of interest rate rise, which is widely expected to be the largest in a quarter of a century. Other major central banks across the world are raising by large amounts as they seek to smash down rampant inflation.

Second, the new forecasts from the Bank, which could show yet again inflation peaking higher and lasting longer than previously calculated. The forecasts will also show the delicate balancing act with recession as households find their disposable income drained by surging energy bills.

Last, the first indication of how the Bank of England hopes to reverse more than a decade’s worth of pumping money into the economy by buying up debts - something known as “quantitative easing”. Reversing that could put up longer term interest rates paid on mortgages and by businesses.

It’s a big day for the UK economy, for the Bank of England, and also for the two candidates for PM.