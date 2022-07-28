Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Kherson's Antonivskiy Bridge is half a mile long and is one of two key routes spanning the Dnipro River.

But, although it’s still standing, the crossing is now “completely unusable” after damage from the rocket attacks, according to Western military sources.

Moscow depended on the bridge to resupply their troops stationed west of the river.

Without it, thousands of Russian troops risk being cut off from the rest of the occupied territory.

If that happens, it would provide a much-needed boost for Kyiv by retaking from Russia the most significant population centre it has so far captured since the invasion began – Kherson.

The southern city, which had a population of 290,000 before the war, is currently administered by Moscow-backed officials after becoming one of the first cities to fall.