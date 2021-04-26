Reuters Copyright: Reuters The cost of oxygen cylinders and essential medicine has skyrocketed Image caption: The cost of oxygen cylinders and essential medicine has skyrocketed

Most hospitals in Delhi and many other cities in India have completely run out of beds, forcing people to find ways to get treatment for sick patients at home.

But as people become more desperate, the price of oxygen cylinders and essential medicines have skyrocketed on the black market.

The BBC called several oxygen cylinder suppliers and most of them asked for at least 10 times the normal price.

In Delhi, with ICU beds full, some wealthier families are hiring nurses and remote consulting a doctor to keep their loved ones breathing.

India has been reporting more than 300,000 cases for days, setting new daily global records. On Monday, it had the highest number of daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, reporting 352,991 new infections and another 2,812 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

