The UK’s most senior civil servant will be questioned by a
committee of MPs later about claims of impropriety made by the PMs former
chief adviser Dominic Cummings. These include allegations that Boris Johnson
halted an inquiry into a leak of plans for a lockdown in England last November
- International efforts are under way to help India as the country suffers critical oxygen
shortages amid a devastating surge in Covid cases
Meanwhile, thousands of people across India are outraged after the government
ordered social media platform Twitter to remove posts critical of its handling
of the pandemic
Singapore and Hong Kong have agreed to start
quarantine-free travel between the two cities from 26 May
Covid restrictions are being relaxed in
the Republic of Ireland, with non-contact sports allowed to resume and zoos allowed to reopen
And in Italy, restaurants and bars in much of the country will
be allowed to serve customers outside, while some cinemas and concert halls are
also reopening
Shops, gyms, swimming pools, pubs, restaurants and cafes in
Scotland are reopening
after a four month-long lockdown
Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales are also reopening to
customers outdoors
About half a million more people in England are being
invited to book their Covid-19 jab, as the vaccine rollout opens to
44-year-olds
Labour is calling for ministers
to publish all contacts and links they have with firms awarded government
contracts during the pandemic
The pandemic has led to the biggest annual fall in
employment for older workers since the 1980s, according to a new report
People in India turn to oxygen black market
Vikas Pandey
BBC News, Delhi
Most hospitals in Delhi and many other cities in India have completely run out of beds, forcing people to find ways to get treatment for sick patients at home.
But as people become more desperate, the price of oxygen cylinders and essential medicines have skyrocketed on the black market.
The BBC called several oxygen cylinder suppliers and most of them asked for at least 10 times the normal price.
In Delhi, with ICU beds full, some wealthier families are hiring nurses and remote consulting a doctor to keep their loved ones breathing.
India has been reporting more than 300,000 cases for days, setting new daily global records. On Monday, it had the highest number of daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, reporting 352,991 new infections and another 2,812 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.
Pubs and restaurants reopen outdoors in Wales
Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales can reopen to customers outdoors from today.
Up to six people from six households will be able to meet, with social distancing and hygiene measures in place.
Outdoor attractions, such as zoos and theme parks, can also reopen under the latest easing of lockdown.
Wedding receptions and funerals can again be held outdoors at regulated premises with up to 30 people.
And organised outdoor activities, such as sport activities limited to 30 people, are also able to resume.
What’s happening around the world?
And here are some of the other main stories from around the world:
Shops, gyms, pools and pubs reopen in Scotland
Shops, gyms, swimming pools, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Scotland are reopening after a four month-long winter lockdown.
Travel restrictions have also been eased, allowing trips to other parts of the UK for non-essential reasons.
Driving lessons and tests can resume, while nail salons, museums and holiday accommodation can also reopen.
Unlike England, pubs and restaurants will be able open indoors until 20:00 - but they will only be able to serve alcohol to customers seated outside.
