Outdoor seating in Cardiff (2020)
Pubs reopen in Scotland and Wales as lockdown eases

Edited by Claire Heald

All times stated are UK

  1. People in India turn to oxygen black market

    Vikas Pandey

    BBC News, Delhi

    A patient sits outside a hospital in Delhi wearing an oxygen mask
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The cost of oxygen cylinders and essential medicine has skyrocketed

    Most hospitals in Delhi and many other cities in India have completely run out of beds, forcing people to find ways to get treatment for sick patients at home.

    But as people become more desperate, the price of oxygen cylinders and essential medicines have skyrocketed on the black market.

    The BBC called several oxygen cylinder suppliers and most of them asked for at least 10 times the normal price.

    In Delhi, with ICU beds full, some wealthier families are hiring nurses and remote consulting a doctor to keep their loved ones breathing.

    India has been reporting more than 300,000 cases for days, setting new daily global records. On Monday, it had the highest number of daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, reporting 352,991 new infections and another 2,812 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

    Read more here

  2. Pubs and restaurants reopen outdoors in Wales

    Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales can reopen to customers outdoors from today.

    Up to six people from six households will be able to meet, with social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

    Outdoor attractions, such as zoos and theme parks, can also reopen under the latest easing of lockdown.

    Wedding receptions and funerals can again be held outdoors at regulated premises with up to 30 people.

    And organised outdoor activities, such as sport activities limited to 30 people, are also able to resume.

    Read more.

    Graphic showing roadmap out of lockdown in Wales
    Copyright: BBC

  3. What’s happening around the world?

    People wearing masks in India
    Copyright: Getty Images

    And here are some of the other main stories from around the world:

  4. Shops, gyms, pools and pubs reopen in Scotland

    Swimming pool
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Shops, gyms, swimming pools, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Scotland are reopening after a four month-long winter lockdown.

    Travel restrictions have also been eased, allowing trips to other parts of the UK for non-essential reasons.

    Driving lessons and tests can resume, while nail salons, museums and holiday accommodation can also reopen.

    Unlike England, pubs and restaurants will be able open indoors until 20:00 - but they will only be able to serve alcohol to customers seated outside.

    Read more here.

  5. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories in the UK today:

