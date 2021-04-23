Postmasters await 'stealing money' appeal verdict

This is a huge day for 42 former sub-postmasters and postmistresses in the bid to clear their names.

They were alone when investigated and prosecuted by the Post Office – being made to believe each of their cases was unique.

Now, they are a group united by the belief they were convicted – and their lives turned upside down - on the basis of flawed computer system evidence.

But, whatever happens today, this is not the end of the story. Others may follow. Indeed the Post Office is helping to identify other cases.

There is also much more to come on the question of compensation, not least who will ultimately pick up the bill.