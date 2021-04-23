Postmasters await 'stealing money' appeal verdict

Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the ruling at the Court of Appeal when 42 sub-postmasters and postmistresses will learn if their convictions for stealing money will be quashed amid a Post Office IT scandal.
They were convicted - and in some cases sent to prison - for errors made by the Post Office's Horizon computer system which was used in branches.
This day has been a long time coming.
The flawed computer system was first installed in 1999 and postmasters and postmistresses have spent years trying to clear their names.
This day has been a long time coming.
'A huge day'
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
This is a huge day for 42 former sub-postmasters and postmistresses in the bid to clear their names.
They were alone when investigated and prosecuted by the Post Office – being made to believe each of their cases was unique.
Now, they are a group united by the belief they were convicted – and their lives turned upside down - on the basis of flawed computer system evidence.
But, whatever happens today, this is not the end of the story. Others may follow. Indeed the Post Office is helping to identify other cases.
There is also much more to come on the question of compensation, not least who will ultimately pick up the bill.
A crowd starts to gather at the court
A crowd is gathering outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London ahead of the judgement, which is expected to be handed down remotely shortly after 10:30am.
Want to brush up on the Post Office scandal? Read the whole story here.
Good morning
