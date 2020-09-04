New Zealand sees first Covid-related death since May
Sad news from New Zealand this morning
as the country reports its first death from Covid-19 since the end of May.
The man in his 50s died in an Auckland
hospital on Friday, having been in intensive care for the last few days, the
health ministry said.
Auckland, the country’s largest city,
has been at the centre of a cluster of more than 100 cases of Covid-19 in
recent weeks, with five more cases reported on Friday.
New Zealand received international
praise for its early response to the pandemic and went more than 100 days
without any new locally-transmitted cases. Restrictions have since been increased to
try and contain the latest outbreak.
Face masks: How to wear a covering and inhibit coronavirus
We're all getting used to wearing face masks in our daily life.
Does it matter if you wear yours wrong? Well, yes.
Here is your regular reminder of the correct way to wear your mask or face covering.
What's happening in the UK so far today?
Just waking up? Here’s what’s going on in the UK this
morning.
London's Winter Wonderland has been cancelled
this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Organisers of the annual Christmas fair in
Hyde Park said they couldn’t find a way to continue “without compromising the
magical attractions”
It’s Friday morning here in London and
welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the
headlines from around the world:
New Zealand has recorded its first
Covid-19-related death in more than three months after a man in his 50s died at
a hospital in Auckland
Brazil has now recorded more than four
million cases of coronavirus, but the daily average deaths has dropped to its lowest level in three-and-a-half
months
Brazil has the second highest number of cases after the US, but India looks set to overtake as its total reaches 3.94 million
President Trump has mocked his
presidential rival Joe Biden for wearing a face mask so often and letting it
hang off his ear when he gives speeches. Addressing an audience in
Pennsylvania, few of whom were wearing masks, Mr Trump said: “Did you ever see
a man who likes a mask as much as him?”
Live Reporting
Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
All times stated are UK
New Zealand sees first Covid-related death since May
Sad news from New Zealand this morning as the country reports its first death from Covid-19 since the end of May.
The man in his 50s died in an Auckland hospital on Friday, having been in intensive care for the last few days, the health ministry said.
Auckland, the country’s largest city, has been at the centre of a cluster of more than 100 cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks, with five more cases reported on Friday.
New Zealand received international praise for its early response to the pandemic and went more than 100 days without any new locally-transmitted cases. Restrictions have since been increased to try and contain the latest outbreak.
Face masks: How to wear a covering and inhibit coronavirus
We're all getting used to wearing face masks in our daily life.
Does it matter if you wear yours wrong? Well, yes.
Here is your regular reminder of the correct way to wear your mask or face covering.
What's happening in the UK so far today?
Just waking up? Here’s what’s going on in the UK this morning.
Welcome to our global coronavirus coverage
It’s Friday morning here in London and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the headlines from around the world: