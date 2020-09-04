Passengers wearing masks get on a bus in Auckland, New Zealand, on 31 August
New Zealand records first Covid-19 death in months

Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman

  1. New Zealand sees first Covid-related death since May

    Safety measures are in place in Auckland, New Zealand, on 31 August 2020
    Image caption: Tighter restrictions have been imposed in recent weeks

    Sad news from New Zealand this morning as the country reports its first death from Covid-19 since the end of May.

    The man in his 50s died in an Auckland hospital on Friday, having been in intensive care for the last few days, the health ministry said.

    Auckland, the country’s largest city, has been at the centre of a cluster of more than 100 cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks, with five more cases reported on Friday.

    New Zealand received international praise for its early response to the pandemic and went more than 100 days without any new locally-transmitted cases. Restrictions have since been increased to try and contain the latest outbreak.

  3. What's happening in the UK so far today?

    Just waking up? Here’s what’s going on in the UK this morning.

  4. Welcome to our global coronavirus coverage

    It’s Friday morning here in London and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the headlines from around the world:

    • New Zealand has recorded its first Covid-19-related death in more than three months after a man in his 50s died at a hospital in Auckland
    • Brazil has now recorded more than four million cases of coronavirus, but the daily average deaths has dropped to its lowest level in three-and-a-half months
    • Brazil has the second highest number of cases after the US, but India looks set to overtake as its total reaches 3.94 million
    • President Trump has mocked his presidential rival Joe Biden for wearing a face mask so often and letting it hang off his ear when he gives speeches. Addressing an audience in Pennsylvania, few of whom were wearing masks, Mr Trump said: “Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?”
    • Filming for The Batman movie has been suspended because, according to US media, its lead actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the coronavirus
