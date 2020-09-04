Reuters Copyright: Reuters Tighter restrictions have been imposed in recent weeks Image caption: Tighter restrictions have been imposed in recent weeks

Sad news from New Zealand this morning as the country reports its first death from Covid-19 since the end of May.

The man in his 50s died in an Auckland hospital on Friday, having been in intensive care for the last few days, the health ministry said.

Auckland, the country’s largest city, has been at the centre of a cluster of more than 100 cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks, with five more cases reported on Friday.

New Zealand received international praise for its early response to the pandemic and went more than 100 days without any new locally-transmitted cases. Restrictions have since been increased to try and contain the latest outbreak.