The impact is already being felt.

In the two weeks up to 1 April, close to a million people applied for the universal credit benefit and that number will only have risen over the past month.

Last week, the British Chamber of Commerce said 71% of private firms had furloughed staff - let them go temporarily - since lockdown started.

The BCC also said that 59% of firms had cash reserves of only three months or less.

It won’t be clear yet what the full cost of the pandemic will be to the UK economy. Each furloughed worker has been entitled to up to £2,500 a month (which is likely to make up the biggest expense for the government) but the economy will also suffer from a huge drop in VAT and tax revenues.

Of course, the UK isn’t the only country that’s suffering. It and many others are expected to enter recession this year, and the International Monetary Fund has warned this will be the biggest slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Here’s our guide to how coronavirus has impacted the world’s economy.