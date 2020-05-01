Roland Hughes, Andrew Humphrey, Alice Cuddy, Kris Bramwell and Martha Buckley
All times stated are UK
What’s happened to the UK economy?
The impact is already being felt.
In the two weeks up to 1 April, close to a million people applied for the universal credit benefit and that number will only have risen over the past month.
Last week, the British Chamber of Commerce said 71% of private firms had furloughed staff - let them go temporarily - since lockdown started.
The BCC also said that 59% of firms had cash reserves of only three months or less.
It won’t be clear yet what the full cost of the pandemic will be to the UK economy. Each furloughed worker has been entitled to up to £2,500 a month (which is likely to make up the biggest expense for the government) but the economy will also suffer from a huge drop in VAT and tax revenues.
Of course, the UK isn’t the only country that’s suffering. It and many others are expected to enter recession this year, and the International Monetary Fund has warned this will be the biggest slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Since lockdown measures were introduced across the UK on 23 March, almost six weeks ago, all our lives have changed.
But perhaps one of the most serious side-effects has been to people's finances. Many people have had to figure out, at short notice, how to live with much less money than before. It’s also left plenty of other questions:
What exactly are your rights as an employee?
Should you go ahead with buying a house?
Will you get money back for your holiday?
Here at BBC News, we’ve received more than 600 questions from you about your finances in the past two days.
So from 12:00 BST, our personal finance correspondent Kevin Peachey and business correspondent Katie Prescott will answer some of those questions via a live stream (at the top of this page). We hope it helps make things a little clearer.
Live Reporting
Roland Hughes, Andrew Humphrey, Alice Cuddy, Kris Bramwell and Martha Buckley
All times stated are UK
What’s happened to the UK economy?
The impact is already being felt.
In the two weeks up to 1 April, close to a million people applied for the universal credit benefit and that number will only have risen over the past month.
Last week, the British Chamber of Commerce said 71% of private firms had furloughed staff - let them go temporarily - since lockdown started.
The BCC also said that 59% of firms had cash reserves of only three months or less.
It won’t be clear yet what the full cost of the pandemic will be to the UK economy. Each furloughed worker has been entitled to up to £2,500 a month (which is likely to make up the biggest expense for the government) but the economy will also suffer from a huge drop in VAT and tax revenues.
Of course, the UK isn’t the only country that’s suffering. It and many others are expected to enter recession this year, and the International Monetary Fund has warned this will be the biggest slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Here’s our guide to how coronavirus has impacted the world’s economy.
Welcome to our live Q&A
Since lockdown measures were introduced across the UK on 23 March, almost six weeks ago, all our lives have changed.
But perhaps one of the most serious side-effects has been to people's finances. Many people have had to figure out, at short notice, how to live with much less money than before. It’s also left plenty of other questions:
What exactly are your rights as an employee?
Should you go ahead with buying a house?
Will you get money back for your holiday?
Here at BBC News, we’ve received more than 600 questions from you about your finances in the past two days.
So from 12:00 BST, our personal finance correspondent Kevin Peachey and business correspondent Katie Prescott will answer some of those questions via a live stream (at the top of this page). We hope it helps make things a little clearer.