The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the US now stands at 42,094, by far the highest toll globally. The same goes for the number of confirmed infections which is more than 784,000.

But despite the continuing spread in some parts of the country, several states are easing lockdown restrictions or are planning on doing so shortly.

South Carolina has allowed retail shops, including department stores, to reopen and Georgia will allow places like gyms and hairdressers to open from Friday, followed by restaurants and cinemas on Monday. Most businesses in Tennessee will reopen on 1 May. In all three states though, social distancing measures will remain in place.

There have been protests across the US against state restrictions.