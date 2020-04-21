Hospitals around the world have completely transformed the way they operate with the coronavirus pandemic. In Lanarkshire in Scotland, one hospital has had to rapidly expand its intensive care unit and rehaul its other services including the maternity unit. Our team recently spent 12 hours inside the University Hospital Wishaw, this is what they saw:
US deaths rise above 42,000
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the US now stands at 42,094, by far the highest toll globally. The same goes for the number of confirmed infections which is more than 784,000.
But despite the continuing spread in some parts of the country, several states are easing lockdown restrictions or are planning on doing so shortly.
South Carolina has allowed retail shops, including department stores, to reopen and Georgia will allow places like gyms and hairdressers to open from Friday, followed by restaurants and cinemas on Monday. Most businesses in Tennessee will reopen on 1 May. In all three states though, social distancing measures will remain in place.
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're bringing you the news this morning out of Asia and will be handing over to our colleagues in London later this afternoon. Here's a quick look at what's taken place overnight:
Virgin Australia has gone into voluntary administration, putting around 16,000 jobs at risk. The airline is now seeking new buyers and investors, after failing to get a loan from Australia's government.
The price of US oil continues to slump - turning negative for the first time in history. This means producers are now paying buyers to take oil off their hands.
The number of deaths worldwide has topped 170,000, with more than 2.47m confirmed cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Singapore now has the highest number of cases in South East Asia, after a huge spike of 1,426 new cases in one day brought the total number of cases to 8,014.
And now for a bit of better news. Over in Italy, the number of people officially identified as infected with coronavirus has fallen for the first time since the country's outbreak began.
Live Reporting
Edited by Saira Asher
All times stated are UK
Babies, survivors, and 'floored' hospital staff
Hospitals around the world have completely transformed the way they operate with the coronavirus pandemic. In Lanarkshire in Scotland, one hospital has had to rapidly expand its intensive care unit and rehaul its other services including the maternity unit. Our team recently spent 12 hours inside the University Hospital Wishaw, this is what they saw:
US deaths rise above 42,000
The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the US now stands at 42,094, by far the highest toll globally. The same goes for the number of confirmed infections which is more than 784,000.
But despite the continuing spread in some parts of the country, several states are easing lockdown restrictions or are planning on doing so shortly.
South Carolina has allowed retail shops, including department stores, to reopen and Georgia will allow places like gyms and hairdressers to open from Friday, followed by restaurants and cinemas on Monday. Most businesses in Tennessee will reopen on 1 May. In all three states though, social distancing measures will remain in place.
There have been protests across the US against state restrictions.
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're bringing you the news this morning out of Asia and will be handing over to our colleagues in London later this afternoon. Here's a quick look at what's taken place overnight: