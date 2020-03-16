Business Live: Wednesday 18 March

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The government has unveiled a package of financial measures to shore up the economy against the coronavirus impact.

It includes £330bn in loans and funding grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 for small businesses.

Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, told Wake Up to Money: "For the levers Chancellor Rishi Sunak has to pull, he's definitely pulling on all of them."

She added: "Lending is a tricky area for small businesses, though. We know that 52% of small businesses have no finance, one-fifth even rely on overdrafts. This is a big shift for small business to then take on debt."

"The 'x-factor' is that, we don't know how long this is going to last. And for small business, taking on a loan at a time where there's a lot of uncertainty - that can be really scary."