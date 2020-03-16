Business Live: Wednesday 18 March

What does the £350bn package mean for small business?
BBC Radio 5 Live
Wake Up to Money
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The government has unveiled a package of financial measures to shore up the economy against the coronavirus impact.
It includes £330bn in loans and funding grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 for small businesses.
Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, told Wake Up to Money: "For the levers Chancellor Rishi Sunak has to pull, he's definitely pulling on all of them."
She added: "Lending is a tricky area for small businesses, though. We know that 52% of small businesses have no finance, one-fifth even rely on overdrafts. This is a big shift for small business to then take on debt."
"The 'x-factor' is that, we don't know how long this is going to last. And for small business, taking on a loan at a time where there's a lot of uncertainty - that can be really scary."
Stocks fall despite coronavirus stimulus plans
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Asian stocks have fallen as worries about the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed hopes that major stimulus plans would ease the impact of the outbreak.
It came after Wall Street's main indexes rebounded by more than 5% on Tuesday following Monday's steep falls.
In the US, the Trump administration outlined a $1 trillion (£830bn) package to support the world's biggest economy.
At the same time the UK has revealed details of its own stimulus measures, including £330bn of business loans.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.7%, the Hang Seng in Hong was down by 1.9%, and China's Shanghai Composite fell by 0.5%. US stock market futures were also indicating a weaker open for Wall Street.
Live Reporting
By Simon Read
All times stated are UK
What does the £350bn package mean for small business?
BBC Radio 5 Live
Wake Up to Money
The government has unveiled a package of financial measures to shore up the economy against the coronavirus impact.
It includes £330bn in loans and funding grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 for small businesses.
Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, told Wake Up to Money: "For the levers Chancellor Rishi Sunak has to pull, he's definitely pulling on all of them."
She added: "Lending is a tricky area for small businesses, though. We know that 52% of small businesses have no finance, one-fifth even rely on overdrafts. This is a big shift for small business to then take on debt."
"The 'x-factor' is that, we don't know how long this is going to last. And for small business, taking on a loan at a time where there's a lot of uncertainty - that can be really scary."
Stocks fall despite coronavirus stimulus plans
Asian stocks have fallen as worries about the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed hopes that major stimulus plans would ease the impact of the outbreak.
It came after Wall Street's main indexes rebounded by more than 5% on Tuesday following Monday's steep falls.
In the US, the Trump administration outlined a $1 trillion (£830bn) package to support the world's biggest economy. At the same time the UK has revealed details of its own stimulus measures, including £330bn of business loans.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.7%, the Hang Seng in Hong was down by 1.9%, and China's Shanghai Composite fell by 0.5%. US stock market futures were also indicating a weaker open for Wall Street.
Read more here
Sainsbury's further restricts grocery sales
Sainsbury's has announced further restrictions on grocery sales as worried customers purchase extra items around the coronavirus crisis.
People will now be able to buy a maximum of three of any product from today, with the limit set at two for its most popular items, such as UHT milk or soap.
It's also announced measures to help the elderly and vulnerable during this time, following the lead of Morrisons and some Iceland shops.
All of its stores will open to these two groups for the first hour of trading on 19 March, boss Mike Coupe said. But they will also stay open for one hour longer.
From 23 March, its online customers who are aged 70 or over, or have a disability, will also have priority access to online delivery slots.
Renters 'need more help' in UK's coronavirus plans
The government is being urged to do more for families and workers affected by the coronavirus crisis after it announced £350bn of help for companies.
Ministers promised mortgage "holidays" for those in financial difficulty, as well as £330bn in loans and £20bn in other aid to protect businesses.
But some MPs, trade bodies and unions said more support was needed sooner, especially for renters and those working in the so-called gig economy.
Read more on what they're calling for here.
Good morning
Good morning from the BBC Business Live team.
We will stay across all the latest responses to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's £350bn financial support package and other developments in the coronavirus crisis for you today.
Stay with us for the latest news.