Business Live: 17 March

Les Miserables is among the shows that have closed for the foreseeable future Image caption: Les Miserables is among the shows that have closed for the foreseeable future

The government is set to announce more financial measures to help the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, amid warnings the latest restrictions could put firms out of business.

Boris Johnson has urged everyone to avoid unnecessary social contacts, to work from home where possible, and to stay away from pubs and restaurants.

People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to stay home for 12 weeks.

The number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has reached 55.

More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK - but the actual number of cases is estimated to be between 35,000 and 50,000.