Business Live: 17 March

After Boris Johnson's briefing on Monday, what does it all mean for our daily work and social lives in the UK? The BBC's Laura Foster explains.
Live Reporting
By Ian Westbrook and Simon Read
All times stated are UK
What does the latest advice mean?
After Boris Johnson's briefing on Monday, what does it all mean for our daily work and social lives in the UK?
The BBC's Laura Foster explains.
UK to unveil new financial measures for economy
The government is set to announce more financial measures to help the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, amid warnings the latest restrictions could put firms out of business.
Boris Johnson has urged everyone to avoid unnecessary social contacts, to work from home where possible, and to stay away from pubs and restaurants.
People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to stay home for 12 weeks.
The number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has reached 55.
More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK - but the actual number of cases is estimated to be between 35,000 and 50,000.
Coronavirus: Stocks rocked by record volatility
Global stock markets are seeing record levels of volatility with the five biggest one-day points falls happening in less than a month.
On Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its biggest one-day slide in more than three decades.
This was the latest huge swing as investors weigh the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
It comes as a key measure of stock market volatility, known as the "Fear Gauge", has surged to a record high.
Read more here
Get in touch
We would love to hear from you this morning.
Are you working from home from now on or are you in a job where it's not possible?
Let us know on bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
What are your rights if you work at home?
In his latest coronavirus update on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everybody in the UK should start working from home if possible.
But what are your rights in that situation?
Who provides the equipment, who is responsible for people during the working day, and what happens if you can't work from home?
We have taken a look at all the issues involved.
Good morning
Good morning from the BBC Business Live team.
We will stay across all the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis for you today and see if there is any recovery or further falls in the markets around the world.
Stay with us for the latest news.