Business Live: 16 March

Airlines are capital and labour intensive, says airline expert John Strickland, in the wake of news that many major carriers, and smaller ones, are appealing for help from governments to keep them running.
He tells BBC Radion Five Live's Wake up to Money programme: "Financial support has to come in - that call for financial support is a very real one. There is no cash coming through the door at the moment.
"Bookings have effectively stopped. It is stunning to see the reduction in operations."
But he says that airlines still have aircraft to upkeep, and staff to pay. "Cash is heading out the door," he says. "Even those airlines with cash reserves are looking for new liquidity."
Coronavirus: 'Future of UK aviation' at risk, say airlines
The UK's aviation industry may not survive the coronavirus pandemic without emergency financial support, airlines have warned.
Bosses at Virgin Atlantic will write to the prime minister on Monday to ask for emergency financial measures for airlines in the UK.
US travel restrictions will hit all transatlantic routes from Tuesday, further denting the aviation sector.
The government said it was open to supporting firms, including airlines.
In a stark message, industry body Airlines UK said the government's "prevarication" and "bean counting" had to stop.
Welcome to another day of Business Live. We will have all the latest companies and economics news, as well what actions are being taken by governments around the world to mitigate the effects of coronavirus.
And overnight central banks in the US and Japan have taken action to try and steady their economies.
Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall after global central bank action
Stock markets in Asia have fallen even after central banks around the world announced a coordinated effort to ease the effects of the coronavirus.
The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to almost zero and launched a $700bn stimulus programme.
It was part of coordinated action announced alongside the eurozone, the UK, Japan, Canada, and Switzerland.
Investors are concerned that central banks now have few options left to combat the impact of the pandemic.
After the emergency announcements US stock futures indicated a sharply lower open for Wall Street later.
In Asian morning trade, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was down by 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 2.2% lower, and the Shanghai Composite in China lost 0.5%.
US goes to almost zero interest rates
The US has cut interest rates to almost zero and launched a $700bn stimulus programme in a bid to protect the economy from the effect of coronavirus.
It is part of a co-ordinated action announced on Sunday in the UK, Japan, eurozone, Canada, and Switzerland.
In a news conference Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the pandemic was having a "profound" impact on the economy.
US President Donald Trump said the emergency action "makes me very happy".
The Fed has cut rates to a target range of 0% to 0.25%, and said it would it begin buying bonds - quantitative easing - a move that pumps money directly into the economy.
