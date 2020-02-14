Business Live; 14 February

More on the reshuffle that saw Sajid Javid resign as chancellor on Thursday.
UK 'still vulnerable to economic shock'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
More on the reshuffle that saw Sajid Javid resign as chancellor on Thursday.
The government has yet to confirm if incoming Chancellor Rishi Sunak will continue with existing plans to unveil a Budget on 11 March - or if he'll stick to his predecessor's rules on borrowing.
Karen Ward was a special advisor to former chancellor Philip Hammond during his time in Number 11 Downing Street.
She told the BBC's Today programme Mr Javid's resignation was a "surprising" decision.
She said: "It did seem as if Mr Javid was very much in line with broad thinking in Number 10, which was that there should be less concern about the level of debt."
However, she did advise some caution for Mr Sunak: "I think we have to remember why the period of austerity was in place, which was that the level of debt in the UK is still very large. We stabilised, if you like, how much we're adding to it on a year-to-year basis, but we still owe £1.8tn. That does leave us vulnerable to things like an economic shock, interest rates rising."
Would the new Chancellor sell RBS shares?
Ahead of RBS's full year results there are rumours that it could expand investment banking operations in Poland to save money.
Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, points out that many traditional banks are feeling the pinch.
"It's up against a lot of pressure from challenger banks, while interest rates have been so low which makes it difficult to make a profit, so those cost savings are not going to go away," she told Wake up to Money.
RBS remains majority- owned by the UK government, but good results could mean it sells down some of its stake.
"This could be the third consecutive time they have made a profit. Q3 wasn’t good for RBS, but that was because of write downs due to RPI, which they won’t have now. It could tee up the new chancellor to suggest we sell some of those shares."
Asian stocks mixed in the shadow of the coronavirus
Asian shares were mixed today, as hopes that governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic were counterbalanced by continued fears about the outbreak.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was 0.8% lower, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.4% higher, and the Shanghai Composite in China was up by 0.3%.
Chinese E-commerce giant Alibaba warns on coronavirus
The online shopping platform Alibaba saw its revenue rise by 38% in the third quarter.
But it has warned that many of its businesses were likely to see revenues fall this quarter due to the effects of the coronavirus.
“China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba - which is a barometer for the Chinese consumer market - reported pretty impressive results last night for the previous quarter but warned they are going to see a fall in revenues this quarter," BBC Business reporter Mariko Oi told Wake up to Money.
“At the same time, they are having to hire tens of thousands of more people because millions remain in lockdown at home there’s a lot more demand for these delivery services as well. “
Welcome to Business Live
Welcome to another day at Business Live.
Boris Johnson’s new cabinet meets later today following yesterday’s shock reshuffle which saw Sajid Javid replaced by Rishi Sunak as chancellor. All eyes are turning to whether the Budget will still go ahead as planned on 11 March.
Meanwhile, RBS and AstraZeneca will both reporting their final results for 2019.
We will have all the latest companies and economics news for you throughout the day.