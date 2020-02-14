Business Live; 14 February

GETTY IMAGES Copyright: GETTY IMAGES

More on the reshuffle that saw Sajid Javid resign as chancellor on Thursday.

The government has yet to confirm if incoming Chancellor Rishi Sunak will continue with existing plans to unveil a Budget on 11 March - or if he'll stick to his predecessor's rules on borrowing.

Karen Ward was a special advisor to former chancellor Philip Hammond during his time in Number 11 Downing Street.

She told the BBC's Today programme Mr Javid's resignation was a "surprising" decision.

She said: "It did seem as if Mr Javid was very much in line with broad thinking in Number 10, which was that there should be less concern about the level of debt."

However, she did advise some caution for Mr Sunak: "I think we have to remember why the period of austerity was in place, which was that the level of debt in the UK is still very large. We stabilised, if you like, how much we're adding to it on a year-to-year basis, but we still owe £1.8tn. That does leave us vulnerable to things like an economic shock, interest rates rising."